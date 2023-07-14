Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blast from the Past: Bucs Unveil Creamsicle Uniforms | Brianna's Blitz 

The reimagined version of the Buccaneers legendary orange, red and white uniforms will return in 2023, paying homage to the club’s inception in the 1970s

Jul 14, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Brianna Dix

Creamsicle launch Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will step back in history, sporting a reimagined version of the club's iconic 70's look. On Wednesday, the Bucs revealed the latest iteration of the Creamsicle uniforms which the team will wear during its Week Six game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 15. The game is presented by Fifth Third Bank. The matchup will represent nearly a half-century of fandom and will feature field stenciling and video board illustrations to achieve nostalgia, nodding to the original Sombrero experience.

"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."

Players will step on the field come fall donning orange jerseys, white pants, orange and white socks and white helmets bearing the legendary "Bucco Bruce" logo. The uniforms were unveiled in an announcement video that pays tribute to the 1970s and features current cornerstones Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield Jr. in addition to team legends Mike Alstott, Rondé Barber and Derrick Brooks. Comedian Bert Kreischer and make-up entrepreneur Jaclyn Hill, both Buccaneer fans, also starred in the video. The Bucs vintage Creamsicle campaign features a custom collection of treatments, resurfacing vaulted 70's imagery.

The Bucs wore Creamsicle uniforms from 1976-96 and the Week Six contest will serve as a jovial blast from the past at Raymond James Stadium. The redesigned uniforms are the result of a collaborative effort with Nike, the NFL's exclusive uniform provider, to create a seamless blend of form and function. The uniform features Nike's Vapor F.U.S.E. lightweight stretch-woven fabric made from 85% recycled material. It also incorporates Nike's Dri-FIT technology while utilizing laser perforations to allow for enhanced airflow and increased comfort.

The Creamsicle jerseys are available for purchase at shop.buccaneers.com or at the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium.

Tickets to all the team's home games are on sale now and available for purchase at Buccaneers.com. Limited Buccaneers season pass memberships and single game tickets are available. For more information or to speak with a Buccaneers account representative, please contact 866-582-2827 or visit Buccaneers.com.

Photos of Creamsicle Reveal at Lee Roy's

View photos of the Creamsicle uniform drop from the event at Lee Roy's.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Bert Kreischer during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Bert Kreischer during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Ronde Barber during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Ronde Barber during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Jaclyn Hill during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Jaclyn Hill during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Bert Kreischer during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Bert Kreischer during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Derrick Brooks during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Buccaneers Legend Derrick Brooks during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

