Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil Sensory Room Additions at Raymond James Stadium 

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Football for Impact" game on Sunday, December 3, the Buccaneers and the Tampa Sports Authority have unveiled a new sensory room along with a renovation of another existing sensory room at Raymond James Stadium. The two rooms were designed in collaboration with KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance. The two sensory locations are available to any stadium guests with sensory sensitivities or challenges with regulating sensory input.



"Definitely hits home," said Taneka Bowles. "Our 13-year-old Tyson is on the spectrum and all the many years he grew up in the NFL, I cannot tell you how many games we had to leave because he got over-sensory, especially here with cannons. It was difficult to last throughout a quarter, much less a game. So, a room like this would have come in handy. That is why this hits home, is for kids like Tyson – those that are on the spectrum – they will have a safe space so that they do not have to leave the game. To be able to spearhead and pioneer something this meaningful and impactful in the community is a blessing and we pray it is a blessing to the community."

In an effort to enhance the guest experience and foster acceptance, these sensory rooms provide a space uniquely designed by medical professionals for those who need a quiet and secure environment while attending an event at Raymond James Stadium. Taking neurodiversity into account with an understanding of sensitivity to sensory information, the rooms provide a custom experience to help enhance cognitive receptivity and authenticity.

"It is huge because it gives people the place to come when they need a mental break," described Head Coach Todd Bowles. "It is important with all the noise that goes on at the stadium. With the sensory room, everyone can come including adults and children to take a break. [In the room] I saw peace, I saw serenity. I saw a place you can come and gather your thoughts. I saw a place that you can come and just take a break from all the outside noise at the stadium. I saw a place where you can gather everything that has been going on outside and come in here, and put it all in perspective, so you can go back out [to the stadium] and have a good time."

Hypersensitivity or an overload of stimuli can lead to a myriad of coping mechanisms for atypical individuals on the spectrum, who account for one in six individuals.

Each room will include a dedication plaque to Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles and his family, who have been advocates for the autism community since their youngest son Tyson Andrew Bowles was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) when he was two. Bowles and his wife, Taneka, have utilized their platform in hopes of de-stigmatizing ASD by shattering preconceived notions. Todd and Taneka sponsor an autism awareness resale boutique in Tampa Bay. The Autism Acceptance Center employs teenagers and adults on the spectrum, with proceeds going to an autism day-training program for adults online at a learning center. Todd and Taneka have made it their mission to become catalysts for change in the community, working for more than accommodations. They are advocating for Tyson and someone on the spectrum's quality of life.



In addition, through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Community Ticket Program, Bowles has donated over 300 tickets to local charities since 2022. Through the program, guests from Autism Speaks and Autism Acceptance Center have been able to attend Buccaneers home games at Raymond James Stadium.



Guests looking to access a sensory room can do so by signing in at a Guest Services Booth. Both rooms are located along the main concourse, the first near Quad D next to the First Aid office behind Section 120 and the second in Quad C behind Section 131.



The sensory rooms are outfitted with bean bags from Yogibo, activity panels, Sparkle Interactive Light by NunoErin, a therapeutically fun furniture embedded with soft glowing lights that respond to motion, bubble walls, and custom tactile artwork created by an autistic artist.