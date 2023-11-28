Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil Sensory Room Additions at Raymond James Stadium 

To spur inclusivity, two sensory rooms are now available at Raymond James Stadium

Nov 28, 2023 at 01:58 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

231121_KZ_SensoryRoomOpening_188

Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Football for Impact" game on Sunday, December 3, the Buccaneers and the Tampa Sports Authority have unveiled a new sensory room along with a renovation of another existing sensory room at Raymond James Stadium. The two rooms were designed in collaboration with KultureCity, the nation's leading nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance. The two sensory locations are available to any stadium guests with sensory sensitivities or challenges with regulating sensory input.
 
"Definitely hits home," said Taneka Bowles. "Our 13-year-old Tyson is on the spectrum and all the many years he grew up in the NFL, I cannot tell you how many games we had to leave because he got over-sensory, especially here with cannons. It was difficult to last throughout a quarter, much less a game. So, a room like this would have come in handy. That is why this hits home, is for kids like Tyson – those that are on the spectrum – they will have a safe space so that they do not have to leave the game. To be able to spearhead and pioneer something this meaningful and impactful in the community is a blessing and we pray it is a blessing to the community."

In an effort to enhance the guest experience and foster acceptance, these sensory rooms provide a space uniquely designed by medical professionals for those who need a quiet and secure environment while attending an event at Raymond James Stadium. Taking neurodiversity into account with an understanding of sensitivity to sensory information, the rooms provide a custom experience to help enhance cognitive receptivity and authenticity.

"It is huge because it gives people the place to come when they need a mental break," described Head Coach Todd Bowles. "It is important with all the noise that goes on at the stadium. With the sensory room, everyone can come including adults and children to take a break. [In the room] I saw peace, I saw serenity. I saw a place you can come and gather your thoughts. I saw a place that you can come and just take a break from all the outside noise at the stadium. I saw a place where you can gather everything that has been going on outside and come in here, and put it all in perspective, so you can go back out [to the stadium] and have a good time."

Hypersensitivity or an overload of stimuli can lead to a myriad of coping mechanisms for atypical individuals on the spectrum, who account for one in six individuals.

Each room will include a dedication plaque to Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles and his family, who have been advocates for the autism community since their youngest son Tyson Andrew Bowles was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) when he was two. Bowles and his wife, Taneka, have utilized their platform in hopes of de-stigmatizing ASD by shattering preconceived notions.  Todd and Taneka sponsor an autism awareness resale boutique in Tampa Bay. The Autism Acceptance Center employs teenagers and adults on the spectrum, with proceeds going to an autism day-training program for adults online at a learning center. Todd and Taneka have made it their mission to become catalysts for change in the community, working for more than accommodations. They are advocating for Tyson and someone on the spectrum's quality of life.
 
In addition, through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Community Ticket Program, Bowles has donated over 300 tickets to local charities since 2022. Through the program, guests from Autism Speaks and Autism Acceptance Center have been able to attend Buccaneers home games at Raymond James Stadium.  
 
Guests looking to access a sensory room can do so by signing in at a Guest Services Booth. Both rooms are located along the main concourse, the first near Quad D next to the First Aid office behind Section 120 and the second in Quad C behind Section 131. 
 
The sensory rooms are outfitted with bean bags from Yogibo, activity panels, Sparkle Interactive Light by NunoErin, a therapeutically fun furniture embedded with soft glowing lights that respond to motion, bubble walls, and custom tactile artwork created by an autistic artist. 

 
In addition to the rooms, Raymond James Stadium offers sensory bags, available at Guest Services Booths along the main and upper concourses. These bags are equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards, with weighted lap pads available upon request. 
 
These rooms will be available to utilize this Sunday, December 3 as the Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers in a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium.

Photos: Bucs and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil New Sensory Room at Raymond James Stadium 

View photos of the newly unveiled sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A plaque on the wall recognizing the Bowles family during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A plaque on the wall recognizing the Bowles family during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - A general view during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson enters the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson enters the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son Tyson experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son Tyson experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, his wife Taneka, and son Tyson, experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles' son Tyson and his wife Taneka experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son Tyson experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son Tyson experience the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Taneka Bowles, and Tyson Bowles during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Taneka Bowles, and Tyson Bowles during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Taneka Bowles, and Tyson Bowles during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 29

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2023 - Head Coach Todd Bowles, Taneka Bowles, and Tyson Bowles during the reveal of the new sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bucs' Release Week 13 Depth Chart: Yaya Diaby Cracks Starting Lineup

The Bucs have moved rookie OLB Yaya Diaby into the starting 11 on defense on their most recent depth chart, along with other alterations at left guard, tight end, running back, cornerback and safety
news

Mike Evans Got Away from Indy Defense | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Colts

WR Mike Evans scored two more touchdowns on Sunday in Indianapolis, and the plays succeeded because their design and Evans' route-running created wide windows for QB Baker Mayfield to hit
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Colts | Week 12

Top observations from the Buccaneers 27-20 loss to the Colts in Week 12
news

Updates: Baker Mayfield's Ankle MRI Comes Back Negative

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

LISTEN | Bucs Total Access @ 5pm

Bucs' Release Week 13 Depth Chart: Yaya Diaby Cracks Starting Lineup

The Bucs have moved rookie OLB Yaya Diaby into the starting 11 on defense on their most recent depth chart, along with other alterations at left guard, tight end, running back, cornerback and safety

Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil Sensory Room Additions at Raymond James Stadium 

To spur inclusivity, two sensory rooms are now available at Raymond James Stadium

Mike Evans Got Away from Indy Defense | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Colts

WR Mike Evans scored two more touchdowns on Sunday in Indianapolis, and the plays succeeded because their design and Evans' route-running created wide windows for QB Baker Mayfield to hit

How Will Gholston is Making an Impact with Moffitt Cancer Center

Team Report Casey Phillips sits down with OLB Will Gholston to talk about his love for candles and his commitment to help fight cancer.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Colts | Week 12

Top observations from the Buccaneers 27-20 loss to the Colts in Week 12

Updates: Baker Mayfield's Ankle MRI Comes Back Negative

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Rachaad White Hits Century Mark, Continues Torrid Run

Data Crunch: Bucs RB Rachaad White has been among the NFL's most productive backs over the last six weeks, and he notched his second career 100-yard rushing game on Sunday in Indianapolis

Giving Tuesday | Holiday Home Build with the Krewe

Together, we can make an impact.

This Giving Tuesday, we're calling the Krewe to support Habitat for Humanity Hillsborough by donating $12.03 ahead of the 12/3 game. With Bucs players & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation already funding two new homes, let's unite to fund much needed housing this holiday season.

Donate $12.03 by visiting bccn.rs/impact.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 45-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Sunday 

Buccaneers to Host Inaugural "Football for Impact" Game This Sunday 

Team kicks off busy holiday season with various community-focused programs

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 13 across Power Rankings?

Todd Bowles Gives Update on Baker Mayfield, Taking Things One Game at a Time | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs played the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. HC Bowles discussed the health of players coming out of Week 12's matchup, finding a way to win close games and bringing everything together.

Shaq Barrett on His Approach & Route to the NFL | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Can't Catch Up to Colts, Fall to 4-7

Despite two touchdown catches by Mike Evans and a more robust rushing attack, the Buccaneers couldn't come back after falling behind the Colts by 10 and ended up with a 27-20 loss in Indianapolis

Bucs vs. Colts Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 27-20

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Bucs vs. Colts Week 12 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Baker Mayfield on Decision to Come Back into Game vs. Colts, Mike Evans' Big Day | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. QB Mayfield discussed needing to get in the endzone, WR Mike Evans' 2-TD performance and TE Payne Durham's role in the offense.

Photos: Bucs and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil New Sensory Room at Raymond James Stadium 

View photos of the newly unveiled sensory room inside Raymond James Stadium.

What's Next: Bucs Start Divisional Run with Visit from Panthers

Four of the Buccaneers' next six games are against NFC South opponents, beginning with the one-win Carolina Panthers, who will have a new head coach when they come to Raymond James Stadium in Week 13
Advertising