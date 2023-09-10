Bucs-Vikings Inactives | Calijah Kancey Cleared for NFL Debut

Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, the Tampa Bay's first pick in the 2023 draft, didn't practice for nearly six weeks due to a calf injury before returning to the field this past Thursday. Despite that extended absence, he has been deemed ready to play on Sunday in the season opener and will make his much-anticipated NFL debut against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Buccaneers selected Kancey with the 19th overall pick in this year's draft. The teams' next pick, in the second round, was North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch, who like Kancey quickly carved out a spot in the starting lineup. Mauch was also a question mark heading into the weekend due to back spasms that kept him out of practice on Thursday and Friday, but he too has been cleared to play.

The Buccaneers and Vikings submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their shared season-opener at Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium. The Buccaneers did not elevate any players from the practice squad in Week One and thus had to name five inactives to get down to the game-day limit of 53. The Vikings elevated running back Myles Gaskin and outside linebacker Benton Whitley from the practice squad on Saturday but came into the game with a 52-man roster and thus had to name six players inactive. One of those six is rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, as Minnesota is making use of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule.