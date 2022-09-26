Bucs Waive Kaylon Geiger as Mike Evans Suspension Ends

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived rookie wide receiver Kaylon Geiger, freeing up a spot on the 53-man roster for the return of Mike Evans from a one-game suspension.

The Buccaneers also waived tight end David Wells from the practice squad. Geiger would be eligible to return to that crew if he clears waivers on Tuesday.

Geiger was promoted from the practice squad last Monday when Evans' suspension began. He made his NFL regular-season debut on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, logging four snaps on offense and 10 on special teams. Originally an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, Geiger played in all three of Tampa Bay's preseason games, catching six passes for 54 yards and returning three kickoffs for 68 yards.

Evans was suspended for one game by the NFL due to his role in an on-field altercation between the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints in Week Two. He reverted to the active roster on Monday. Despite missing the Green Bay game, Evans leads the Buccaneers in receiving yards with 132 and a touchdown on eight catches this season.