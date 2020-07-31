Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to rework the roster as training camp practices approach, on Friday waiving three players: third-year wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, first-year wideout Spencer Schnell and rookie outside linebacker Nasir Player.

Mickens spent two weeks with the Buccaneers at the end of the 2019 season, first on the practice squad before a promotion to the active roster prior to the season finale. Mickens played in that Week 17 contest but did not register any statistics. He previously played two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in 16 games and catching six passes while also returning punts and kickoffs.

Schnell joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in the spring of 2019. He was waived during the final roster cuts but later returned to the team's practice squad in mid-December. Like Mickens, he was promoted to the active roster amid a rash of injuries to the Bucs' receiving corps and he saw action in one game. Schnell didn't record a reception but he did return two punts for three yards.

Player was one of 13 undrafted rookies the Buccaneers signed following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at East Tennessee State.