Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday, Jul 31, 2020 07:38 PM

Bucs Waive Three from Camp Roster

The Buccaneers waived three players on Friday evening, including receivers Jaydon Mickens and Spencer Schnell and undrafted rookie OLB Nasir Player

Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to rework the roster as training camp practices approach, on Friday waiving three players: third-year wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, first-year wideout Spencer Schnell and rookie outside linebacker Nasir Player.

Mickens spent two weeks with the Buccaneers at the end of the 2019 season, first on the practice squad before a promotion to the active roster prior to the season finale. Mickens played in that Week 17 contest but did not register any statistics. He previously played two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in 16 games and catching six passes while also returning punts and kickoffs.

Schnell joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in the spring of 2019. He was waived during the final roster cuts but later returned to the team's practice squad in mid-December. Like Mickens, he was promoted to the active roster amid a rash of injuries to the Bucs' receiving corps and he saw action in one game. Schnell didn't record a reception but he did return two punts for three yards.

Player was one of 13 undrafted rookies the Buccaneers signed following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at East Tennessee State.

The waiver of Mickens, Schnell and Player takes the Bucs' roster down to 81 players; the team must get to 80 before the start of practices in mid-August. The three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list do not currently count against the roster limit but will once they are activated, which could happen before the team begins practicing. Without Mickens and Schnell, the Buccaneers still have 11 wide receivers on their camp roster.

