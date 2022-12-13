Bucs Waive Rookie LB Olakunle Fatukasi

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived rookie inside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. There was no immediate corresponding move so the team will head into Wednesday with an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Fatukasi, who played his college ball at Rutgers, was the only undrafted rookie to make the team out of training camp this season. He has played in all 13 games this season, almost exclusively on special teams. He logged one defensive snap in Week 13 when Lavonte David briefly left the game due to injury. Fatukasi is tied for third on the team with five special teams stops.