Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Waive Rookie LB Olakunle Fatukasi

The Buccaneers waived inside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi on Tuesday and did not make a corresponding move, creating an open spot on the 53-man roster

Dec 13, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

rm

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived rookie inside linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. There was no immediate corresponding move so the team will head into Wednesday with an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Fatukasi, who played his college ball at Rutgers, was the only undrafted rookie to make the team out of training camp this season. He has played in all 13 games this season, almost exclusively on special teams. He logged one defensive snap in Week 13 when Lavonte David briefly left the game due to injury. Fatukasi is tied for third on the team with five special teams stops.

The waiver of Fatukasi follows the return last week of second-year inside linebacker K.J. Britt from injured reserve. Britt began the season as the Buccaneers primary backup to both David and Devin White and was the team's most active special teams player prior to suffering an ankle injury in Week Seven. Britt returned for last Sunday's game in San Francisco and played a team-high 19 snaps on special teams.

Related Content

news

Bucs Activate K.J. Britt, Elevate Two from Practice Squad

ILB K.J. Britt returns to action after missing five games while on injured reserve, and the rookie duo of WR Deven Thompkins and S Nolan Turner could play on Sunday after being activated from the practice squad

news

K.J. Britt Designated to Return from I.R.

The Buccaneers could soon have some reinforcement in the middle of their defense as second-year ILB K.J. Britt can now be activated from injured reserve at any point over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Waive Jaelon Darden

The Buccaneers opened a spot on their 53-man roster on Tuesday by waiving second-year wide receiver Jaelon Darden…In addition, T Dylan Cook and CB Ryan Smith were released from the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Activated from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers activated veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, making him eligible to play in the game against New Orleans later that evening

news

Anthony Chesley and Ulysees Gilbert Activated For Monday Night Game

To help a couple depleted positions on defense, the Buccaneers have elevated CB Anthony Chesley and ILB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad, making them available to play on Monday night against the Saints

news

Logan Ryan Designated to Return from IR

The Bucs have designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice immediately and could be activated within the next three weeks

news

Bucs Make Multiple Adjustments to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed rookie ILB J.J. Russell among a quartet of moves on Tuesday regarding their practice squad roster

news

Bucs Activate Giovani Bernard, Downgrade Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers activated RB Giovani Bernard from injured reserve on Saturday while also downgrading RB Leonard Fournette to out for Sunday's game…In addition, ILB J.J. Russell was waived and ILB Ulysees Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad

news

Giovani Bernard Designated to Return from IR

Veteran RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Elevate Ulysees Gilbert, Ryan Smith for Munich Game

The Buccaneers used their two practice squad elevation options in Week 10 to round out the inside linebacker position and add a strong special teams player to the mix

news

Bucs Promote John Molchon, J.J. Russell to Active Roster

The Bucs signed G John Molchon and ILB J.J. Russell off their practice squad on Wednesday, then used the open spots on that latter unit to bring back OLB JoJo Ozougwu and T Justin Skule

Advertising