Bucs Waive T Fred Johnson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived fourth-year offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Tuesday. With no immediate corresponding move, the Buccaneers now have two open spots on their 53-man roster. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was also placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Johnson signed with Tampa Bay in April after being waived by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was inactive for two of the Buccaneers' first eight games, saw action in five of them and was active but did not play last Thursday against Baltimore. Listed as the Buccaneers' backup right tackle, Johnson did not record any offensive snaps in the regular season but did get on the field for 18 special teams plays.

Originally an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Bengals in October of his rookie year and went on to play in 23 games with eight starts from 2019-21 in Cincinnati.