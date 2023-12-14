Who to Root For | A Week 15 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

The Buccaneers, Falcons and Saints are still in contention for the NFC South crown, but Tampa Bay currently holds the driver's seat due to tiebreakers. The winner of the race will be granted a top-four seed in the playoffs. The Bucs were awarded the top spot in the division following wins against both the Panthers and Falcons and a challenging road game looms against the Packers in Week 15 at Lambeau Field. In pursuit of a third-straight division title, the Bucs have adopted a playoff, win-or-go-home mentality. If the Bucs win each of their remining four games, they will clinch the South.

The Bucs control their own destiny moving forward and there are several games to keep an eye on this weekend, excluding the glaringly obvious Bucs-Packers matchup. Tampa Bay fans will emphatically be rooting against both the Saints and Falcons on Sunday, but there are several teams closing in on a Wild Card spot that Bucs' fanatics should monitor, including the Vikings, Rams and Seahawks. This is your 2023 Week 15 Viewing Guide.

Chargers (5-8) at Raiders (5-8), 8:15 p.m. EST

This game carries no relevance to the Bucs' playoff situation, so for this matchup of two 5-8 AFC West teams, I would suggest rooting for the underdog. Who does not love a rise-from-the-ashes story? The Raiders have had a roller coaster year and have lost three of their previous four games. The club has had a revolving door at quarterback and on Sunday, they may be without their most reliable playmaker on offense in running back Josh Jacobs (knee).

Verdict: Go Raiders!

Vikings (7-6) at Bengals (7-6), 1:00 p.m. EST

The Vikings have the best record of teams in the Wild Card hunt at 7-6 so for the purposes of this matchup, the Bengals could help the Bucs by beating the Vikings. Minnesota is playing without both Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson yet remain in the playoff hunt. This could be the opportune moment for Cincinnati to take advantage, dropping the Vikings in the standings.

Verdict: Go Bengals!

Steelers (7-6) at Colts (7-6), 4:30 p.m. EST

Broncos (7-6) at Lions (9-4), 8:15 p.m. EST

There is a slim chance that the Bucs could acquire the third seed but in order to accomplish that feat, the Bucs need the Lions to lose three out of their remaining four games. It is a lofty goal, but crazier things have happened in the NFL as history will attest. Bucs' fans, spread Christmas cheer by rooting for Denver.

Verdict: Broncos Country, Let's Ride!

Falcons (6-7) at Panthers (1-12), 1:00 p.m. EST

This game is paramount. Bucs' fans need to add this to the top of the Christmas Wish List: Falcons' loss. The Bucs currently hold a three-way record tie with the Falcons and Saints in the NFC South but hold the driver's seat because of tiebreakers. In order to continue the upward trend and to clinch a third-straight division title, a Falcons' defeat against the already-eliminated Panthers would be a perfect gift. The Bucs scored 17 points in the final four offensive possessions en route to a 29-25 victory over Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 14. Any faltering by the Falcons would help secure the Bucs' placement atop the hierarchy.

Verdict: Go Panthers (still looks strange)!

Bears (5-8) at Browns (8-5), 1:00 p.m. EST

Jets (5-8) at Dolphins (9-4), 1:00 p.m. EST

Giants (5-8) at Saints (6-7), 1:00 p.m. EST

Intradivision games have playoff and seeding implications, so this is the game to get loud. A Saints loss to the Giants would help solidify the Bucs' seat in the NFC South. Both Tampa Bay and New Orleans hold a 6-7 record with four games to play in the regular season. Atlanta holds the edge over New Orleans due to their Week 12 win and the Saints have to face both the Falcons and Bucs in the final two weeks of the 2023 slate. The Giants have won three-straight games and are coming into Sunday's NFC matchup with a full head of steam. Giants – may the odds be in your favor.

Verdict: Go Giants!

Texans (7-6) at Titans (5-8), 1:00 p.m. EST

This game is essentially meaningless for the Buccaneers; however, the Bucs beat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10 and if the Titans beat the Texans on Sunday, it will give Tampa Bay an advantage in strength of victory tiebreaker numbers. The Titans are coming off their most dominant win of the year against the surging Dolphins.

Verdict: Go Titans!

Chiefs (8-5) at Patriots (3-10), 1:00 p.m. EST

49ers (10-3) at Cardinals (3-10), 4:05 p.m. EST

Commanders (4-9) at Rams (6-7), 4:05 p.m. EST

The Rams are in contention for a Wild Card spot. Currently, the Eagles are at No. 5 (10-3), the Vikings are at No. 6 (7-6), Packers at No. 7 (6-7), Rams at No. 8 (6-7) and Seahawks at No. 9 (6-7). All of the outlier teams have the same record in the hunt and a win for the Washington Commanders would drop the Rams in the playoff picture. Washington is coming off a bye week and will look for redemption following the beatdown by the Dolphins in Week 13, 45-15. Also, it just feels good to root against the Bucs' growing nemesis.

Verdict: Go Commanders!

Cowboys (10-3) at Bills (7-6), 4:25 p.m. EST

Ravens (10-3) at Jaguars (8-5), 8:20 p.m. EST

Monday Night Football

Eagles (10-3) at Seahawks (6-7), 8:15 p.m. EST

The Seahawks are in play for a Wild Card spot and a victory for Philadelphia on Sunday would provide the Bucs with a strength of schedule tie breaker, as well. This game, like the others, will have an impact on the NFC race. The Seahawks will strive to snap a four-game skid. Prior to their recent struggles, Seattle was on pace for the fifth seed in the playoffs. Philadelphia has dropped two in a row to both the 49ers and Cowboys but a win over the Seahawks would lock up their spot in the playoffs.