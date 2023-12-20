Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16

Dec 20, 2023 at 05:08 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

231022_TR_Falcons_Bucs_033
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied for first place in the NFC South and are slotted as the fourth seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Bucs have won three games in a row to take possession of the driver' seat in the NFC South. Tampa Bay won the top spot in the division following wins against both the Panthers and Falcons and a complementary road game victory over the Packers in Week 15 at Lambeau Field boosted confidence. Sunday's matchup is the least impactful in terms of potential playoff tiebreakers, however, the Bucs have adopted a "must-win" mindset for the remaining games on the 2023 schedule regardless of it being a division opponent or not.

The Bucs control their own destiny moving forward and there are several games to keep an eye on this weekend, excluding the obvious Bucs-Jaguars Week 16 matchup at Raymond James Stadium on Christmas Eve. Tampa Bay fans will emphatically be rooting against the Saints and Falcons on Sunday, but there are several teams striving to solidify a Wild Card spot that Bucs' enthusiasts should monitor, including the Cowboys, Vikings and Rams. This is your 2023 Week 16 Viewing Guide.

Saints (7-7) at Rams (7-7), 8:15 p.m. EST

This matchup actually provides intrigue because the Rams are currently slated as the seventh seed in the Wild Card standings, behind Dallas and Minnesota. However, the battle for the NFC South crown takes precedence. The Bucs and Saints hold a tie at 7-7 atop the division, but the Bucs are in the lead due to tiebreakers. A loss on Sunday for New Orleans would help fortify Tampa Bay's positioning. The Saints have won their previous two matchups, and the Rams are coming off a Week 15 victory over the Commanders. A loss for the Rams would be a devastating blow for their playoff probability. A win for the seventh-seeded Rams over the ninth-seeded Saints would benefit the Bucs in the South race.

Verdict: Go Rams!

Bengals (8-6) at Steelers (7-7), 4:30 p.m. EST

Bills (8-6) at Chargers (5-9), 8:00 p.m. EST

Colts (8-6) at Falcons (6-8), 1:00 p.m. EST

The Falcons fell out of a three-way tie for first place with the Buccaneers and Saints after losing to the one-win Panthers in Week 15, 9-7. Atlanta dropped to 6-8 and a Falcons' loss to the Colts, who are vying for a Wild Card spot in the AFC, would give the Bucs' cushion in the South.

Verdict: Go Colts!

Packers (6-8) at Panthers (2-12), 1:00 p.m. EST

Browns (9-5) at Texans (8-6), 1:00 p.m. EST

Lions (10-4) at Vikings (7-7), 1:00 p.m. EST

The Bucs best path to the playoffs is if the Vikings lose. There is a slim chance that the Bucs could win the three seed – which would require Tampa Bay fans to root for the Lions to lose – however, the Wild Card race is more pivotal to the Bucs' quest for the NFC South crown. The Vikings currently hold the sixth seed behind Dallas (five) and a loss would hurt their shot at the playoffs.

Verdict: Go Lions!

Commanders (4-10) at Jets (5-9), 1:00 p.m. EST

Seahawks (7-7) at Titans (5-9), 1:00 p.m. EST

The Seahawks are still in the bubble for a Wild Card spot in the NFC as the ninth seed. At 7-7 with two more weeks of football left after the Week 16 matchup, a loss would not entirely eliminate the Seahawks, however, it would make their path more tumultuous, which is what Bucs' fans want. Every game from here on out matters and this is one to root for the Titans. Seattle's fourth-quarter comeback against the Eagles on Monday Night Football shifted the NFC Wild-Card race and on Sunday, Bucs' fanatics want the outcome to go in the opposite direction in favor of Tennessee.

Verdict: Go Titans!

Cardinals (3-11) at Bears (5-9), 4:25 p.m. EST

Cowboys (10-4) at Dolphins (10-4), 4:25 p.m. EST

Currently, the Cowboys hold the fifth seed in the Wild Card standings, with their NFC East foe (Eagles) holding the second seed behind the No. 1 Niners. The Bills re-routed the Cowboys in the Wild Card and division race with a win for Josh Allen and cast. In Week 16, Bucs' fans will be adding to their Christmas wish list for another Cowboys' loss, this one to another surging Florida team, the Miami Dolphins (leader of the AFC East).

Verdict: Go Dolphins (the laces were out)  

Patriots (3-11) at Broncos (7-7), 8:15 p.m. EST

Raiders (6-8) at Chiefs (9-5), 1:00 p.m. EST

Giants (5-9) at Eagles (10-4), 4:30 p.m. EST

Ravens (11-3) at 49ers (11-3), 8:15 p.m. EST

Related Content

news

Who to Root For | A Week 15 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Packers, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest that matters in Week 15
news

Go Rams and Vikings! | A Bye Week Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Wins by Los Angeles and Minnesota could help the Buccaneers in the long run in their own pursuit of a playoff berth…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest as the Bucs enjoy their bye week
news

Let's Go Niners! | A Week 18 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Other than their own game against Carolina, the Buccaneers should be most interested in the outcome of the 49ers-at-Rams contest…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest that matters in Week 18
news

We're Team Arizona! | A Week 17 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Cardinals' game in Dallas on Sunday is of particular interest to the Buccaneers in the NFC seeding race…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 17
news

Go Giants and Rams! (Yes, Rams!) | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Buccaneers can clinch a division title on their own this weekend but wouldn't also mind some help from some teams in New York and L.A….Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 16
news

Go Lions and Ravens! | A Week 15 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Buccaneers hold their NFC South title hopes in their own hands but could still get some overall conference help from Detroit and Baltimore…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest as the Bucs close in on a division crown in Week 15
news

Go Falcons and Jets! | A Week 14 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Buccaneers would clearly like to see Atlanta and the Jets win this Sunday, but some of the other outcomes are more nuanced…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest as the Bucs try to lock down a division title
news

Go Cardinals and Panthers! | A Week 17 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Buccaneers can lock the fifth seed in the NFC down with a win on Sunday but a Rams loss is a good fallback plan…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 17
news

Go Jags and 'Hawks! | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Buccaneers don't need any help to clinch a playoff spot this weekend but there is still a lot of stake, and a lot of games that matter…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 16
news

Go Vikings and Eagles! | A Week 15 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

Barring a tie, the best outcome for the Buccaneers in the Vikings-Bears game is a Minnesota victory…That and suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 15
news

New York, New York! | A Week 14 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Buccaneers would appreciate wins by both New York teams on Sunday…That and suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 14
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16

Baker Mayfield Leads by Being "One of the Guys"

It didn't take long for QB Baker Mayfield to capture the Bucs' locker room in his first year in Tampa, and Head Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield's leadership has been invaluable in the team's pursuit of its playoff goals

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 20: Vea, Godwin, Gholston Practiced in a Limited Fashion 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup 

Baker Mayfield Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After becoming the first visiting quarterback ever to post a perfect passer rating in Lambeau Field, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15, the fourth POTW award of his career

Updates: Baker Mayfield Voted FedEx Air Player of the Week

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Baker Mayfield on Being Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. QB Mayfield discussed taking things one day at a time, focusing on the upcoming game against the Jaguars and how his teammates led to him being the player of the week.

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield's Impact on the Team, 'Can't Say Enough' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. HC Bowles discussed the Bucs 'trending forward' health wise, needing 'all hands-on deck' and the impressive play of CB Zyon McCollum & LB K.J. Britt.

Rondé Barber Reviews the Bucs' Best Plays in Lambeau | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best plays from their Week 15 win vs. the Green Bay Packers.

10 Mike Evans Catches that Made History

A closer look at the catch that put Mike Evans over 1,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons, with help from the man himself

Jaguars-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 16

The Bucs and Jags have had opposite streaks over the past three weeks but are both leading their respective divisions, and Jacksonville will bring a turnover-happy defense and a wide array of pass-catchers to Tampa in Week 16

Devin White on the Linebacker Brotherhood, 'All About Winning' | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. LB White discussed the impact HC Todd Bowles has had in his life and coming back strong from his foot injury.

Shaq Barrett on Doing Whatever it Takes to Get to the Playoffs | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. LB Barrett discussed his desire to get to the quarterback and the keys to defeat Jacksonville.

Baker Mayfield's Road to Perfection, How to Keep Winning Streak Going | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott celebrate Baker's perfect game and the Bucs' win streak, answer fan question and digress into such topics as Barbie, lemurs and Electric Football.

Rakim Jarrett Designated to Return from IR

The Buccaneers opened a 21-day window on Wednesday for rookie WR Rakim Jarrett to practice with the team, during which he can be added back to the active roster at any time

Photos: Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation "Passing the Joy" Event

View photos of the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club on December 19, 2023.

Scouting Report: Jaguars' Top Game Wreckers | Week 16 

A look at the Jaguars' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Baker Finds Rachaad, Rachaad Does the Rest | Highlight

Baker Mayfield completes a pass to Rachaad White for a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Bucs' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Remain in NFC South's Top Spot

Tampa Bay's win in Green Bay kept them in a tie for first with the Saints in their division, and they have a head-to-head tiebreaker from a Week Four win in New Orleans

Mike Evans Reacts to Each 1,000 Yard Catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans offers insight into each catch from his 10 year career that eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark.

Todd Bowles on Winning Three in a Row, How to Finish Strong | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles on the weekly radio show.
Advertising