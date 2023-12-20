Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are tied for first place in the NFC South and are slotted as the fourth seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Bucs have won three games in a row to take possession of the driver' seat in the NFC South. Tampa Bay won the top spot in the division following wins against both the Panthers and Falcons and a complementary road game victory over the Packers in Week 15 at Lambeau Field boosted confidence. Sunday's matchup is the least impactful in terms of potential playoff tiebreakers, however, the Bucs have adopted a "must-win" mindset for the remaining games on the 2023 schedule regardless of it being a division opponent or not.

The Bucs control their own destiny moving forward and there are several games to keep an eye on this weekend, excluding the obvious Bucs-Jaguars Week 16 matchup at Raymond James Stadium on Christmas Eve. Tampa Bay fans will emphatically be rooting against the Saints and Falcons on Sunday, but there are several teams striving to solidify a Wild Card spot that Bucs' enthusiasts should monitor, including the Cowboys, Vikings and Rams. This is your 2023 Week 16 Viewing Guide.

Saints (7-7) at Rams (7-7), 8:15 p.m. EST

This matchup actually provides intrigue because the Rams are currently slated as the seventh seed in the Wild Card standings, behind Dallas and Minnesota. However, the battle for the NFC South crown takes precedence. The Bucs and Saints hold a tie at 7-7 atop the division, but the Bucs are in the lead due to tiebreakers. A loss on Sunday for New Orleans would help fortify Tampa Bay's positioning. The Saints have won their previous two matchups, and the Rams are coming off a Week 15 victory over the Commanders. A loss for the Rams would be a devastating blow for their playoff probability. A win for the seventh-seeded Rams over the ninth-seeded Saints would benefit the Bucs in the South race.

Verdict: Go Rams!

Colts (8-6) at Falcons (6-8), 1:00 p.m. EST

The Falcons fell out of a three-way tie for first place with the Buccaneers and Saints after losing to the one-win Panthers in Week 15, 9-7. Atlanta dropped to 6-8 and a Falcons' loss to the Colts, who are vying for a Wild Card spot in the AFC, would give the Bucs' cushion in the South.

Verdict: Go Colts!

Packers (6-8) at Panthers (2-12), 1:00 p.m. EST

Lions (10-4) at Vikings (7-7), 1:00 p.m. EST

The Bucs best path to the playoffs is if the Vikings lose. There is a slim chance that the Bucs could win the three seed – which would require Tampa Bay fans to root for the Lions to lose – however, the Wild Card race is more pivotal to the Bucs' quest for the NFC South crown. The Vikings currently hold the sixth seed behind Dallas (five) and a loss would hurt their shot at the playoffs.

Verdict: Go Lions!

Seahawks (7-7) at Titans (5-9), 1:00 p.m. EST

The Seahawks are still in the bubble for a Wild Card spot in the NFC as the ninth seed. At 7-7 with two more weeks of football left after the Week 16 matchup, a loss would not entirely eliminate the Seahawks, however, it would make their path more tumultuous, which is what Bucs' fans want. Every game from here on out matters and this is one to root for the Titans. Seattle's fourth-quarter comeback against the Eagles on Monday Night Football shifted the NFC Wild-Card race and on Sunday, Bucs' fanatics want the outcome to go in the opposite direction in favor of Tennessee.

Verdict: Go Titans!

Cowboys (10-4) at Dolphins (10-4), 4:25 p.m. EST

Currently, the Cowboys hold the fifth seed in the Wild Card standings, with their NFC East foe (Eagles) holding the second seed behind the No. 1 Niners. The Bills re-routed the Cowboys in the Wild Card and division race with a win for Josh Allen and cast. In Week 16, Bucs' fans will be adding to their Christmas wish list for another Cowboys' loss, this one to another surging Florida team, the Miami Dolphins (leader of the AFC East).

Verdict: Go Dolphins (the laces were out)

