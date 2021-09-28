Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Two Cornerbacks Among Four Protected Practice Squad Players

The Buccaneers will use their four practice squad protection options before the Patriots game on K Jose Borregales, cornerbacks Pierre Desir, Rashard Robinson and TE Deon Yelder

Sep 28, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

robinson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are using all four of their practice squad protection options in Week Four, including two on cornerbacks Pierre Desir and Rashard Robinson. The Buccaneers are already without starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who is on injured reserve, and are waiting to see if Jamel Dean will be able to play this week after sustaining a knee injury in Los Angeles.

The Buccaneers are also protecting kicker Jose Borregales and tight end Deon Yelder. Along with Robinson, Yelder was elevated from the practice squad last weekend and both players took part on special teams against the Rams.

Yelder has been protected every week during the regular season so far, and Borregales has been protected in each of the last three. Since signing Desir on September 13, the Buccaneers have protected him for each of the last two games.

The option to protect players from being signed away by other teams was one of a number of new rules adopted regarding the practice squad in 2020 to give teams more roster flexibility during the pandemic. The NFL elected to keep those rules in place for 2021.

Each week, a team can submit a list of up to four players on its practice squad that other teams are prohibited from signing to their active rosters. In a normal week with a Sunday game, that protection starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday and extends through game day. No players are protected on Monday or on Tuesday before the deadline, so every practice squad player will still have opportunities to sign elsewhere, even with the protected spots.

All of the 16 players on the Buccaneers' practice squad are eligible to be elevated to the active roster for game day, whether they are protected that week or not. Teams are allowed to elevate up to two players for each game, which the Buccaneers did in Week One but not in Week Two. Additional players can be elevated to take the spot of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Buccaneers used that option on Robinson and Yelder last week.

Related Content

news

Kevin Minter Activated from COVID List

ILB Kevin Minter can return to action after missing a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Bucs await news on whether WR Antonio Brown will be able to do so soon, as well
news

Bucs Elevate Rashard Robinson, Deon Yelder for Rams Game

The Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad, making them eligible to play on Sunday against the Rams
news

Antonio Brown Added to COVID List

WR Antonio Brown becomes the third Buccaneer to land on the COVID list this week and he could miss Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams
news

Jose Borregales Among Bucs Week Three Practice Squad Protections

The Buccaneers are using all four of their protection options on the practice squad this week, giving that distinction to K Jose Borregales, CB Pierre Desir, S Troy Warner and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Restock Practice Squad with WR Hurst, CB Robinson

Tampa Bay got its practice squad back to the 16-man limit on Tuesday by signing wide receiver John Hurst and cornerback Rashard Robinson
news

Kevin Minter, Travis Jonsen Placed on COVID List

ILB Kevin Minter and practice squad WR Travis Jonsen are the first two Buccaneers to land on COVID lists since the start of the 2021 regular season…Also, CB Herb Miller was released from the practice squad
news

Bucs Sign Elijah Ponder to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers brought rookie outside linebacker Elijah Ponder back on Monday, signing him to fill an open spot on the 16-man practice squad
news

Bucs Protect CB Herb Miller, Three Others on Practice Squad

The Buccaneers will once again use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week Two, this time putting that designation on K Jose Borregales, CB Herb Miller, T Brandon Walton and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Promote Andrew Adams, Put Two on IR

The Bucs will be without CB Sean Murphy-Bunting for at least three games as he and LS Zach Triner were moved to injured reserve in a round of moves that also included the signing of S Andrew Adams to the active roster
news

Jaydon Mickens Promoted Back to Active Roster

After a strong performance in the Bucs' season-opening win following his elevation from the practice squad, wideout and return man Jaydon Mickens has been signed to the 53-man roster
news

Bucs Waive Safety Chris Cooper

On Friday, the Buccaneers waived first-year safety Chris Cooper, who had initially made the 53-man roster after performing well on special teams in the preseason
Advertising