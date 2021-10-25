Mike Evans Closes in on Mike Alstott

Evans can't climb any higher on the Buccaneers' all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards; he was already in the top spot on both when the 2021 season started. However, there is another current Buccaneer who is steadily making his way up those same lists. Last week, Godwin passed Joey Galloway for sixth-place on the yardage chart and he still needs a couple hundred more to catch Jimmie Giles in fifth. However, Godwin did catch three of the former Bucs above him on the receptions chart with his eight grabs for 111 yards on Sunday, moving into a tie for 7th.