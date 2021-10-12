Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs' Week Six Practice Squad Protections Same as Week Five

Tampa Bay has submitted a list of protected practice squad players identical to the week before: K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy, CB Rashard Robinson and S Troy Warner

Oct 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

pspeagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' most pressing depth chart issues haven't changed since last week, and neither has their list of protected practice squad players.

For the second week in a row, the Bucs used their four protection options on kicker Jose Borregales, tight end Codey McElroy, cornerback Rashard Robinson and safety Troy Warner. The team is dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary and does not yet know if tight end Rob Gronkowski will be able to return to action this Thursday in Philadelphia. Even kicker Ryan Succop is on this week's injury report with a back ailment, though the Buccaneers had already been protecting Borregales on a weekly basis.

The option to protect a limited number of practice squad players from being signed away by other teams was one of a number of new rules adopted regarding the practice squad in 2020 to give teams more roster flexibility during the pandemic. The NFL elected to keep those rules in place for 2021.

By protecting those four players, the Buccaneers made sure that any or all of them would be available for game day elevation or a full promotion to the active roster prior to Thursday's game. McElroy and Robinson, however, have already been elevated twice (not counting COVID-replacement promotions), the maximum number of times any single player can be elevated.

Each week, a team can submit a list of up to four players on its practice squad that other teams are prohibited from signing to their active rosters. In a normal week with a Sunday game, that protection starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday and extends through game day. No players are protected on Monday or on Tuesday before the deadline, so every practice squad player will still have opportunities to sign elsewhere, even with the protected spots.

Related Content

news

Cam Gill Returns from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers have activated second-year OLB Cam Gill from injured reserve, adding depth to their edge rush rotation and another big-man option on special teams
news

Rashard Robinson, Codey McElroy Elevated Again

While dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary, the Buccaneers have used their Week Five practice squad protections on DBs Rashard Robinson and Troy Warner, as well as K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Carlton Davis Heads to Injured Reserve

Carlton Davis joins fellow starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on the I.R. list due to a quad injury and he will have to miss a minimum of three games before returning
news

Bucs Include Corner, Safety Among Week Five Protections

While dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary, the Buccaneers have used their Week Five practice squad protections on DBs Rashard Robinson and Troy Warner, as well as K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Gronkowski, Pierre-Paul Ruled Out for Patriots Game

TE Rob Gronkowski and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul will not travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Patriots, and CB Carlton Davis has been deemed 'questionable'…Also the Bucs have signed CB Pierre Desir from the practice squad and waived DL Khalil Davis
news

Bucs Elevate CB Rashard Robinson, TE Codey McElroy for Patriots Game

The Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Codey McElroy from the practice squad, making them eligible to play on Sunday night against the Patriots
news

Antonio Brown Activated from COVID List

The Bucs' receiving corps is closer to full strength after veteran Antonio Brown was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, making him eligible to play Sunday in New England
news

Bucs Sign Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman

The Buccaneers have signed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who leads the NFL in interceptions since 2011, adding experience and depth to a secondary that is currently without starter Sean Murphy-Bunting
news

Scotty Miller Moves to Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers will be without third-year WR Scotty Miller for at least three weeks as he lands on injured reserve due to a turf toe injury sustained on Sunday against the Rams
news

Two Cornerbacks Among Four Protected Practice Squad Players

The Buccaneers will use their four practice squad protection options before the Patriots game on K Jose Borregales, cornerbacks Pierre Desir, Rashard Robinson and TE Deon Yelder
news

Kevin Minter Activated from COVID List

ILB Kevin Minter can return to action after missing a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Bucs await news on whether WR Antonio Brown will be able to do so soon, as well
Advertising