Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

TE Codey McElroy Returns to Bucs' Protection List

The Buccaneers are using all four of their practice squad protection options in Week 10, with tight end Codey McElroy joining a repeat group of K Jose Borregales, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Nov 09, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

transaction week 10 1x1

With Rob Gronkowski still dealing with a back injury, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making sure that tight end Codey McElroy is available for them this weekend.

McElroy was among the list of four players the Buccaneers put on their practice squad protection list in Week 10, along with kicker Jose Borregales, safety Troy Warner and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson. The latter three were also on the team's most recent protection list, in Week Eight before the bye, but McElroy replaces wide receiver Cyril Grayson in the fourth spot.

The Buccaneers have already used both of their standard practice squad elevation option on McElroy, so if they wanted to activate him for Sunday's game at Washington they would have to find a spot for him on the 53-man roster. McElroy played a total of 16 offensive snaps in the Bucs' wins over New England and Miami in Weeks Four and Five. He also appeared in one game for Tampa Bay in the 2019 season, securing one 30-yard catch.

The option to protect a limited number of practice squad players from being signed away by other teams was one of a number of new rules adopted regarding the practice squad in 2020 to give teams more roster flexibility during the pandemic. The NFL elected to keep those rules in place for 2021.

Each week, a team can submit a list of up to four players on its practice squad that other teams are prohibited from signing to their active rosters. In a normal week with a Sunday game, that protection starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday and extends through game day. No players are protected on Monday or on Tuesday before the deadline, so every practice squad player will still have opportunities to sign elsewhere, even with the protection options.

Borregales has been a mainstay on the Bucs' weekly protection list, landing in that group for eight games in a row. Warner has been on the list five weeks in a row, and six times overall. Wreh-Wilson is a recent addition to the Buccaneers' practice squad but has been protected in each of the past two weeks. Tampa Bay's defense has dealt with a series of injuries at cornerback and while Richard Sherman and Sean Murphy-Bunting could return to action soon game-day depth remains a concern.

Related Content

news

Scotty Miller, Sean Murphy-Bunting Ready to Practice

WR Scotty Miller and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting have begun a 21-day window in which they can practice with the team and at some point potentially be activated to the 53-man roster
news

Bucs Elevate WR Cyril Grayson for Saints Game

With WR Antonio Brown ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, the Buccaneers are using one of their two practice squad elevation options on WR Cyril Grayson, who also played last week against the Bears
news

Bucs Include Blidi Wreh-Wilson on Week Eight Protection List

Veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, just added to the Bucs' practice squad last week, is one of four players the team will protect in Week Eight, along with K Jose Borregales, WR Cyril Grayson and S Troy Warner
news

Bucs Use Elevations to Bolster Pass-Catching Corps

The Buccaneers are using both of their practice squad elevation options in Week Seven, bringing up WR Cyril Grayson and TE Deon Yelder to help two positions thinned by injuries against the Bears
news

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

After being activated from injured reserve on Monday and waived on Tuesday, second-year G John Molchon will stick around on the Bucs' practice squad, where he spent most of last season as well
news

Bucs Promote Rashard Robinson to Active Roster

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed CB Rashard Robinson to their active roster, waived G John Molchon and brought WR Jaydon Mickens back to the practice squad
news

WR Cyril Grayson Added to Protection List in Week Seven

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for Week Seven includes WR Cyril Grayson for the first time, along with repeaters Jose Borregales, Troy Warner and Deon Yelder
news

John Molchon Activated in Monday Round of Roster Moves

G John Molchon has been activated from injured reserve, with the release of WR Jaydon Mickens clearing a spot on the roster…Also CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson replaces OLB Elijah Ponder on the practice squad
news

Bucs Elevate TE Deon Yelder for Eagles Game

With Rob Gronkowski once again sidelined, the Buccaneers have shored up their tight end position for Thursday's game in Philadelphia by elevating Deon Yelder from the practice squad
news

Bucs' Week Six Practice Squad Protections Same as Week Five

Tampa Bay has submitted a list of protected practice squad players identical to the week before: K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy, CB Rashard Robinson and S Troy Warner
news

Cam Gill Returns from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers have activated second-year OLB Cam Gill from injured reserve, adding depth to their edge rush rotation and another big-man option on special teams
Advertising