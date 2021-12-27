Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Breshad Perriman Returns from COVID List

The Buccaneers have activated Breshad Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list after the veteran receiver missed two games

Dec 27, 2021 at 02:25 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

BP

The last time Breshad Perriman was on the field, he was loping into the end zone at the end of a 58-yard game-winning touchdown catch in overtime against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Now he'll have a chance to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers even more as they head towards the playoffs.

On Monday, the Buccaneers activated Perriman from the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he can return to action this week. Perriman had been placed on that list on December 18, causing him to miss Tampa Bay's next two games against New Orleans and Carolina. The Buccaneers did not have to make a corresponding move to clear roster space as they started Week 17 with three open spots.

Perriman's return comes at a time when the Buccaneers are having to shuffle their receiving corps with Chris Godwin on injured reserve and Mike Evans currently sidelined by a hamstring injury. Antonio Brown returned from an eight-game absence last week and got a team-high 15 targets in the win at Carolina, but Cyril Grayson and Tyler Johnson saw significantly more playing time, as well. Grayson put up 95 yards from scrimmage against the Panthers but then reverted to the practice squad after the game.

Perriman, who set career highs with 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns for the Buccaneers in 2019, rejoined the team on November 10 after being released by the Chicago Bears. He started on the practice squad but was twice elevated to play in games before being promoted to the active roster on December 3. Since joining the Bucs he has played in four games and recorded four receptions for 92 yards and a score. His 58-yard catch-and-run in Week 14 gave the Bucs a critical 33-27 victory after the Bills had rallied to send the game to overtime.

Notably, Perriman's production in that strong 2019 campaign in Tampa spiked after both Evans and Godwin were sidelined by hamstring injuries in December. In the last three games of the season, Perriman racked up 17 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns. Originally a first-round pick by Baltimore in 2016, he has also played for the Browns and Jets and has career totals of 129 receptions for 2,148 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Bucs Elevate Season-High Four Players from Practice Squad

As they continue to deal with some new holes in the depth chart, the Bucs elevated four players from the practice squad for Sunday's game: RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and DL Benning Potoa'e
news

Bucs Activate Rashard Robinson, Justin Watson

On Friday, the Bucs activated CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and wide receiver Justin Watson from the PUP list, adding depth to a special teams unit that recently lost Patrick O'Connor
news

Bucs Place Two on I.R., Two on COVID List

On Thursday, the Buccaneers moved ILB Lavonte David and RB Leonard Fournette to injured reserve, meaning they will miss the rest of the regular season, and placed WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Add Le'Veon Bell to Depleted Backfield

The Buccaneers signed veteran RB Le'Veon Bell on Wednesday, adding an experienced runner and pass-catcher to a backfield that has been thinned by injuries to Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard
news

Chris Godwin, Patrick O'Connor Land on Injured Reserve

Knee injuries sustained against the Saints have sent WR Chris Godwin and DL Patrick O'Connor to injured reserve as the Bucs begin to work through the aftermath of a damaging loss on Sunday night
news

Barner, Grayson Among Protected Bucs in Week 16

The Bucs have two new names on their weekly practice squad protection list that reflect the team's current injury issues, with RB Kenjon Barner and WR Cyril Grayson joining K Jose Borregales and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson on the list
news

Bucs Elevate Two, Place Breshad Perriman on COVID List

The Buccaneers placed WR Breshad Perriman on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and also elevated RB Kenjon Barner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Sunday's game
news

Rashard Robinson Returns to Practice

CB Rashard Robinson returned to practice on Wednesday, beginning a three-week period during which he could be activated from injured reserve…The Bucs also brought RB Kenjon Barner back to the practice squad
news

Bucs Place RB Giovani Bernard on I.R.

Running back Giovani Bernard's hip injury has forced him to injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next three games…The Bucs also added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad
news

Two DBs on Buccaneers' Protection List in Week 15

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for the week leading up to Sunday night's game with the Saints is the same as last week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Bucs Activate Richard Sherman from I.R.

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who has begun cross-training at safety, has been activated from injured reserve and is available to play on Sunday against Buffalo
Advertising