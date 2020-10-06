Bucs Include WR Josh Pearson Among Week Five Protections

In addition to Pearson, the Buccaneers have protected veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell, kicker Greg Joseph and linebacker Chapelle Russell. Joseph has been protected all five weeks, this is the second straight week for Cockrell and Russell has been on the list three times overall, though not consecutively.

The inclusion of Pearson this week is likely a nod to the team's deep injury concerns at the receiver position. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Justin Watson have all been held out of the team's first two practices of the week and may not be available on Thursday night when the Bucs play the Bears in Chicago. It's even possible all four will miss the game, which would leave the team with just Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson at the receiver position. Mickens has primarily served as a kick returner this year while Grayson was just signed off the practice squad. Neither has a reception this season.