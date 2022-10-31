Mike Evans Approaches 10,000 Yards

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a 27-22 prime-time decision to the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday, but did have another productive outing in the passing game. In this case, quarterback Tom Brady worked primarily through his two top receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin . Each wideout caught six passes on 11 targets, with Evans compiling a season-high 123 yards and Godwin adding 75.

That marked the 32nd time Evans has surpassed 100 receiving yards in a game, which is not only a team record but is exactly double the total of the next player on the list…which happens to be Godwin (16). Evans is fifth in the NFL in 100-yard receiving games since entering the league as the seventh-overall pick in the 2014 draft.