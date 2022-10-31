Mike Evans Approaches 10,000 Yards

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a 27-22 prime-time decision to the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday, but did have another productive outing in the passing game. In this case, quarterback Tom Brady worked primarily through his two top receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Each wideout caught six passes on 11 targets, with Evans compiling a season-high 123 yards and Godwin adding 75.
That marked the 32nd time Evans has surpassed 100 receiving yards in a game, which is not only a team record but is exactly double the total of the next player on the list…which happens to be Godwin (16). Evans is fifth in the NFL in 100-yard receiving games since entering the league as the seventh-overall pick in the 2014 draft.
Most 100-Yard Receiving Games, NFL, 2014-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|Games
|Julio Jones
|Falcons/Titans/Buccaneers
|47
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers
|38
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans/Cardinals
|38
|Davante Adams
|Packers/Raiders
|34
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|32
Evans' latest outing increased his career receiving yardage total to 9,878. That leaves him just 122 yards shy of becoming the 51st player in NFL history to reach the 10,000-yard receiving mark. Evans currently ranks fourth among active players in the league in career receiving yards.
Most Career Receiving Yards, Active NFL Players
|Player
|Team(s)
|Yards
|Julio Jones
|Falcons/Titans/ Buccaneers
|13,427
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans/Cardinals
|10,843
|A.J. Green
|Bengals/Cardinals
|10,334
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|9,878
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|9,559
Meanwhile, Godwin moved within striking distance of joining Evans as the top two receivers in franchise history, in terms of passing yards. Godwin will need just eight more yards in his next outing to pass Mark Carrier on that list.
Most Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Seasons
|Yards
|Mike Evans
|2014-22
|9,755
|Mark Carrier
|1987-92
|5,018
|Chris Godwin
|2017-22
|5,011
|Kevin House
|1980-96
|4,928
|Vincent Jackson
|2012-16
|4,326
Both Evans and Godwin produced their longest receptions of the season so far on Thursday, a 51-yarder for the former and a 44-yarder for the latter. That helped Brady top the 300-yard passing mark for the third time this season. Brady completed 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards, moving him closer to the NFL's all-time lead in 300-yard passing games.
Most 300-Yard Passing Games, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Teams
|Games
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|123
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|111
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|93
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons/Colts
|76
|Phillip Rivers
|Chargers/Colts
|73
Brady threw one touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones – the first score for Jones in a Buccaneers uniform – and was not picked off on Thursday night. Brady thus extended his own franchise record for most consecutive passes thrown without an interception.
Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, Buccaneers History
|Quarterback
|Dates
|Passes
|Tom Brady
|9/11-10/23/22*
|315
|Tom Brady
|9/9-10/14/21
|228
|Tom Brady
|10/4-11/8/20
|199
|Jeff Garcia
|9/9-10/28/07
|197
(* Active streak.)
This marks the second time in his illustrious career that Brady has thrown more than 300 passes in a row without an interception. He now owns two of the five longest interception-free passing streaks in NFL history.
Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team
|Season(s)
|Streak
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|2018
|402
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|2010-11
|358
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|2018
|332
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|2019-20
|316
|Tom Brady*
|Buccaneers
|2022
|315
Brady's last, and so far only, interception of 2022 came during the fourth quarter of the team's Week One win at Dallas. He also has nine touchdown passes on the season, giving him a touchdown-interception ratio that is nearly double the next qualifying quarterback on the list.
Best Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio, NFL, 2022 (min. 100 passes)
|Quarterback
|Team
|TD/INT
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|9.00
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|5.00
|Geno Smith
|Seahawks
|4.33
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|4.00
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|4.00
Before suffering what would prove to be a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrettrecorded one of the Buccaneers' three sacks of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday night. That put Barrett's finally tally for 2022 at 3.0 sacks and also made him just the fifth player in franchise history to surpass 40 career sacks.
|Player
|Seasons
|Sacks
|Lee Roy Selmon
|1976-84
|78.5
|Warren Sapp
|1995-2003
|77.0
|Simeon Rice
|2001-06
|69.5
|Gerald McCoy
|2010-18
|54.5
|Shaquil Barrett
|2019-22
|40.5
Kicker Ryan Succop supplied 10 of the Buccaneers' 22 points on Thursday night, making all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra point try. Succop currently ranks third in the NFL with 66 total points scored and first with 19 successful field goals.
Most Field Goals Made, NFL, 2022
|Kicker
|Team
|FGM
|Ryan Succop
|Buccaneers
|19
|Graham Gano
|Giants
|17
|Jason Myers
|Seahawks
|17
|Daniel Carlson
|Raiders
|16
|Justin Tucker
|Ravens
|16
Succop has made 19 of his 20 field goal attempts so far this season, which is fifth best in the league behind four kickers (Michael Badgley, Daniel Carson, Matt Prater and Cairo Santos) who have yet to miss. He currently has the highest single-season field goal percentage in Buccaneers history.
Best Single-Season Field Goal Percentage, Buccaneers History
|Kicker
|Season
|FG %
|Ryan Succop
|2012
|95.0%
|Connor Barth
|2011
|92.9%
|Ryan Succop
|2020
|90.3%
|Steve Christie
|1990
|85.2%
|Connor Barth
|2012
|84.8%
|Matt Bryant
|2007
|84.8%
**
Additional Notes:
- Running back Leonard Fournette scored the Bucs' first touchdown in Thursday's game on a one-yard run in the first quarter. That gives him a team-high five touchdowns on the season and 21 since he joined the Buccaneers. Of those 21 scores, 16 have come on rushes, which ties him for ninth place in franchise history with Ricky Bell.
- Defensive lineman Vita Vea had one of the Bucs' three sacks on Lamar Jackson, improving his 2022 total to a team-leading 4.5 sacks. That sets a new single-season high for Vea, surpassing the 4.0 sacks he recorded last season.
- Wide receiver Julio Jones caught two passes for 21 yards and the aforementioned touchdown on Thursday night. He now ranks 24th in NFL history with 885 career receptions, moving past another former Buccaneer, Keenan McCardell (883) to take that spot.