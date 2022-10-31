Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Approaches 10,000 Yards

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans recorded the 32nd regular-season 100-yard receiving game of his career against Baltimore, while Tom Brady extended an impressive streak and Chris Godwin moved closer to a new milestone 

Oct 31, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a 27-22 prime-time decision to the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday, but did have another productive outing in the passing game. In this case, quarterback Tom Brady worked primarily through his two top receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Each wideout caught six passes on 11 targets, with Evans compiling a season-high 123 yards and Godwin adding 75.

That marked the 32nd time Evans has surpassed 100 receiving yards in a game, which is not only a team record but is exactly double the total of the next player on the list…which happens to be Godwin (16). Evans is fifth in the NFL in 100-yard receiving games since entering the league as the seventh-overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Most 100-Yard Receiving Games, NFL, 2014-22

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Games
Julio JonesFalcons/Titans/Buccaneers47
Antonio BrownSteelers/Patriots/Buccaneers38
DeAndre HopkinsTexans/Cardinals38
Davante AdamsPackers/Raiders34
Mike EvansBuccaneers32

Evans' latest outing increased his career receiving yardage total to 9,878. That leaves him just 122 yards shy of becoming the 51st player in NFL history to reach the 10,000-yard receiving mark. Evans currently ranks fourth among active players in the league in career receiving yards.

Most Career Receiving Yards, Active NFL Players

Table inside Article
PlayerTeam(s)Yards
Julio JonesFalcons/Titans/ Buccaneers13,427
DeAndre HopkinsTexans/Cardinals10,843
A.J. GreenBengals/Cardinals10,334
Mike EvansBuccaneers9,878
Travis KelceChiefs9,559

Meanwhile, Godwin moved within striking distance of joining Evans as the top two receivers in franchise history, in terms of passing yards. Godwin will need just eight more yards in his next outing to pass Mark Carrier on that list.

Most Receiving Yards, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
PlayerSeasonsYards
Mike Evans2014-229,755
Mark Carrier1987-925,018
Chris Godwin2017-225,011
Kevin House1980-964,928
Vincent Jackson2012-164,326

Both Evans and Godwin produced their longest receptions of the season so far on Thursday, a 51-yarder for the former and a 44-yarder for the latter. That helped Brady top the 300-yard passing mark for the third time this season. Brady completed 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards, moving him closer to the NFL's all-time lead in 300-yard passing games.

Most 300-Yard Passing Games, NFL History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeamsGames
Drew BreesChargers/Saints123
Tom BradyPatriots/Buccaneers111
Peyton ManningColts/Broncos93
Matt RyanFalcons/Colts76
Phillip RiversChargers/Colts73

Brady threw one touchdown pass to wide receiver Julio Jones – the first score for Jones in a Buccaneers uniform – and was not picked off on Thursday night. Brady thus extended his own franchise record for most consecutive passes thrown without an interception.

Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackDatesPasses
Tom Brady9/11-10/23/22*315
Tom Brady9/9-10/14/21228
Tom Brady10/4-11/8/20199
Jeff Garcia9/9-10/28/07197

(* Active streak.)

This marks the second time in his illustrious career that Brady has thrown more than 300 passes in a row without an interception. He now owns two of the five longest interception-free passing streaks in NFL history.

Most Consecutive Passes Without an Interception, NFL History

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeamSeason(s)Streak
Aaron RodgersPackers2018402
Tom BradyPatriots2010-11358
Derek CarrRaiders2018332
Derek CarrRaiders2019-20316
Tom Brady*Buccaneers2022315

Brady's last, and so far only, interception of 2022 came during the fourth quarter of the team's Week One win at Dallas. He also has nine touchdown passes on the season, giving him a touchdown-interception ratio that is nearly double the next qualifying quarterback on the list.

Best Touchdown-to-Interception Ratio, NFL, 2022 (min. 100 passes)

Table inside Article
QuarterbackTeamTD/INT
Tom BradyBuccaneers9.00
Jalen HurtsEagles5.00
Geno SmithSeahawks4.33
Patrick MahomesChiefs4.00
Tua TagovailoaDolphins4.00

Before suffering what would prove to be a season-ending Achilles tendon injury, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrettrecorded one of the Buccaneers' three sacks of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday night. That put Barrett's finally tally for 2022 at 3.0 sacks and also made him just the fifth player in franchise history to surpass 40 career sacks.

Table inside Article
PlayerSeasonsSacks
Lee Roy Selmon1976-8478.5
Warren Sapp1995-200377.0
Simeon Rice2001-0669.5
Gerald McCoy2010-1854.5
Shaquil Barrett2019-2240.5

Kicker Ryan Succop supplied 10 of the Buccaneers' 22 points on Thursday night, making all three of his field goal attempts and his lone extra point try. Succop currently ranks third in the NFL with 66 total points scored and first with 19 successful field goals.

Most Field Goals Made, NFL, 2022

Table inside Article
KickerTeamFGM
Ryan SuccopBuccaneers19
Graham GanoGiants17
Jason MyersSeahawks17
Daniel CarlsonRaiders16
Justin TuckerRavens16

Succop has made 19 of his 20 field goal attempts so far this season, which is fifth best in the league behind four kickers (Michael Badgley, Daniel Carson, Matt Prater and Cairo Santos) who have yet to miss. He currently has the highest single-season field goal percentage in Buccaneers history.

Best Single-Season Field Goal Percentage, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
KickerSeasonFG %
Ryan Succop201295.0%
Connor Barth201192.9%
Ryan Succop202090.3%
Steve Christie199085.2%
Connor Barth201284.8%
Matt Bryant200784.8%

**

Additional Notes:

- Running back Leonard Fournette scored the Bucs' first touchdown in Thursday's game on a one-yard run in the first quarter. That gives him a team-high five touchdowns on the season and 21 since he joined the Buccaneers. Of those 21 scores, 16 have come on rushes, which ties him for ninth place in franchise history with Ricky Bell.

- Defensive lineman Vita Vea had one of the Bucs' three sacks on Lamar Jackson, improving his 2022 total to a team-leading 4.5 sacks. That sets a new single-season high for Vea, surpassing the 4.0 sacks he recorded last season.

- Wide receiver Julio Jones caught two passes for 21 yards and the aforementioned touchdown on Thursday night. He now ranks 24th in NFL history with 885 career receptions, moving past another former Buccaneer, Keenan McCardell (883) to take that spot.

