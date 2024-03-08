WR Mike Evans Sets the Standard 

Following the 2023 campaign, Evans was set to hit the open market as a free agent. Throughout the process of negotiating a long-term extension that both sides could agree upon, Evans vocalized his desire to "remain a Buc for life" – an outcome that in the modern era of the NFL has become nearly obsolete.

"Obviously, it is well known that I have wanted to be a Buc for my whole career – it's rare to stay with one team for the entirety of your career and that was something that was a goal of mine," said Evans. "This is one step closer to one of my biggest goals so thank you to the Glazer family. They have always treated me and my family great. All the front office and my coaching staff, all my teammates, I am really appreciative of what they have meant to me and all they have done for me throughout my time here…this is where I have always wanted to be. We got a great deal; my agents got a great deal done with Jason [Licht] and I could not pass up on it. I look forward to being a Buc for life."

No. 13 will once again don a Buccaneer jersey in 2024. Evans is greatness personified on the gridiron and will once again strive to make history. He sets the tone on offense and galvanizes the team through a dedicated approach to the game.