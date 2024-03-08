WR Mike Evans Sets the Standard 

Wide Receiver Mike Evans officially inked his new two-year contract extension with the Buccaneers at the AdventHealth Training Center on Friday and took center stage as the honoree in a press conference.
"The first 10 years of Mike's time in Tampa have been truly unprecedented and we look forward to seeing him continue to break records and add to his legendary career as a Buccaneer," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. "Mike is a special player who has made a lasting impact on this franchise and in our community. As great as he's been on the field, Mike and his wife, Ashli, have had an even bigger effect in the Tampa Bay area through all their charitable work. He is crucial to our team success and exemplifies everything we want our players to be."
Evans has generated not only one of the most distinguished careers in Bucs' franchise history, but in league record books. The five-time Pro Bowl veteran has surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his 10 career seasons – the longest-such streak in NFL history to begin a player's career, and the second-longest streak overall, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Evans' 10 total 1,000-yard receiving seasons tied Randy Moss (10) for the second-most in league history, trailing only Rice's 14. Through a player's first 10 career seasons, Evans ranks tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (94) and sixth in receiving yards (11,680). He is one-of-four players with 11,000-plus receiving yards and 90-plus touchdown receptions through 10 career seasons, along with a trio of Hall of Famers in Marvin Harrison, Moss and Rice.
During the 2023 campaign, where Evans earned both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors, he concluded the season tied for first in touchdown receptions (13), while ranking ninth in receiving yards (1,255) on 79 receptions. He was one-of-four players last season with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns, joining CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Among players with 75-plus receptions this season, Evans finished third in yards per catch (15.9).
Following the 2023 campaign, Evans was set to hit the open market as a free agent. Throughout the process of negotiating a long-term extension that both sides could agree upon, Evans vocalized his desire to "remain a Buc for life" – an outcome that in the modern era of the NFL has become nearly obsolete.
"Obviously, it is well known that I have wanted to be a Buc for my whole career – it's rare to stay with one team for the entirety of your career and that was something that was a goal of mine," said Evans. "This is one step closer to one of my biggest goals so thank you to the Glazer family. They have always treated me and my family great. All the front office and my coaching staff, all my teammates, I am really appreciative of what they have meant to me and all they have done for me throughout my time here…this is where I have always wanted to be. We got a great deal; my agents got a great deal done with Jason [Licht] and I could not pass up on it. I look forward to being a Buc for life."
No. 13 will once again don a Buccaneer jersey in 2024. Evans is greatness personified on the gridiron and will once again strive to make history. He sets the tone on offense and galvanizes the team through a dedicated approach to the game.
"He is the epitome of what you want in a draft pick, and he set the standard," described Licht. "Every year, you want the first-round pick to set the standard for the class and [he did] for me. I have been chasing that standard for my staff every year and because of that, we have had some success every year. We won a Super Bowl, and we are in contention to chase another one, compete for another one and to win another one because of Mike. That is what Mike has meant to me."
