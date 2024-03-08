 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Mike Evans Sets the Standard 

After officially re-signing with the Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans was honored in a press conference

Mar 08, 2024 at 11:56 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Wide Receiver Mike Evans officially inked his new two-year contract extension with the Buccaneers at the AdventHealth Training Center on Friday and took center stage as the honoree in a press conference.

"The first 10 years of Mike's time in Tampa have been truly unprecedented and we look forward to seeing him continue to break records and add to his legendary career as a Buccaneer," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. "Mike is a special player who has made a lasting impact on this franchise and in our community. As great as he's been on the field, Mike and his wife, Ashli, have had an even bigger effect in the Tampa Bay area through all their charitable work. He is crucial to our team success and exemplifies everything we want our players to be."

Evans has generated not only one of the most distinguished careers in Bucs' franchise history, but in league record books. The five-time Pro Bowl veteran has surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in each of his 10 career seasons – the longest-such streak in NFL history to begin a player's career, and the second-longest streak overall, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Evans' 10 total 1,000-yard receiving seasons tied Randy Moss (10) for the second-most in league history, trailing only Rice's 14. Through a player's first 10 career seasons, Evans ranks tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (94) and sixth in receiving yards (11,680). He is one-of-four players with 11,000-plus receiving yards and 90-plus touchdown receptions through 10 career seasons, along with a trio of Hall of Famers in Marvin Harrison, Moss and Rice.

During the 2023 campaign, where Evans earned both Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors, he concluded the season tied for first in touchdown receptions (13), while ranking ninth in receiving yards (1,255) on 79 receptions. He was one-of-four players last season with 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns, joining CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Among players with 75-plus receptions this season, Evans finished third in yards per catch (15.9).

2024 Bucs Season

Catch Mike in action at Raymond James Stadium

Get Your Season Passes

Following the 2023 campaign, Evans was set to hit the open market as a free agent. Throughout the process of negotiating a long-term extension that both sides could agree upon, Evans vocalized his desire to "remain a Buc for life" – an outcome that in the modern era of the NFL has become nearly obsolete.

"Obviously, it is well known that I have wanted to be a Buc for my whole career – it's rare to stay with one team for the entirety of your career and that was something that was a goal of mine," said Evans. "This is one step closer to one of my biggest goals so thank you to the Glazer family. They have always treated me and my family great. All the front office and my coaching staff, all my teammates, I am really appreciative of what they have meant to me and all they have done for me throughout my time here…this is where I have always wanted to be. We got a great deal; my agents got a great deal done with Jason [Licht] and I could not pass up on it. I look forward to being a Buc for life."

No. 13 will once again don a Buccaneer jersey in 2024. Evans is greatness personified on the gridiron and will once again strive to make history. He sets the tone on offense and galvanizes the team through a dedicated approach to the game.

"He is the epitome of what you want in a draft pick, and he set the standard," described Licht. "Every year, you want the first-round pick to set the standard for the class and [he did] for me. I have been chasing that standard for my staff every year and because of that, we have had some success every year. We won a Super Bowl, and we are in contention to chase another one, compete for another one and to win another one because of Mike. That is what Mike has meant to me."

Best Photos of Mike Evans

View the top pictures of Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans from his career thus far!

TAMPA, FL - MAY 16: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini Camp held at One Buccaneer Place on Saturday May 16, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
1 / 100

TAMPA, FL - MAY 16: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini Camp held at One Buccaneer Place on Saturday May 16, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. (Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
JULY 26, 2014 - TAMPA, FLORIDA: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Day 2 of training camp at One Buccaneer Place. Photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 100

JULY 26, 2014 - TAMPA, FLORIDA: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Day 2 of training camp at One Buccaneer Place. Photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
3 / 100

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 28: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 28, 2014, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Buccaneers won 27-24. (photo by Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Mike Carlson/© 2014 Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes the field for the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
4 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 26: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes the field for the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium on October 26, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 19-13. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2014 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to make a diving catch during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
5 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to make a diving catch during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on November 30, 2014, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 14-13. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2014 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 27: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during introductions of the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on December 27, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. (photo by Casey Brooke Lawson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
6 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 27: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during introductions of the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on December 27, 2015, in Tampa, Florida. (photo by Casey Brooke Lawson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Casey Brooke Lawson/© 2015 Casey Brooke Lawson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dances in the locker room following the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016, in Santa Clara, California. The Buccaneers won 34-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
7 / 100

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dances in the locker room following the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016, in Santa Clara, California. The Buccaneers won 34-17. (photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Matt May/© 2016 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 3: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during intros of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 3, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 43-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
8 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 3: Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during intros of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 3, 2016, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers lost 43-28. (photo by Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Jason Parkhurst/© 2016 Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- AUGUST 11, 2018 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during 2018 Training Camp Day 12 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 100

TAMPA, FL- AUGUST 11, 2018 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during 2018 Training Camp Day 12 at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2018 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 33-30. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 100

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 24, 2018 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 33-30. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 09, 2018 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Buccaneers won 48-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 09, 2018 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Buccaneers won 48-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 34-32. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 30, 2018 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 34-32. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2019 Pro Bowl practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 100

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2019 Pro Bowl practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL- APRIL 26, 2019 - Kacey Reynolds meets with Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 100

TAMPA, FL- APRIL 26, 2019 - Kacey Reynolds meets with Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Buccaneers won the game, 55-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 100

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Buccaneers won the game, 55-40. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LONDON, UK - OCTOBER 13, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 37-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 100

LONDON, UK - OCTOBER 13, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 37-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an asset shoot. Photo by Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 100

TAMPA, FL - MAY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an asset shoot. Photo by Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an asset shoot. Photo by Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 100

TAMPA, FL - MAY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an asset shoot. Photo by Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an asset shoot. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 100

TAMPA, FL - MAY 27, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an asset shoot. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 100

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 100

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 100

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 100

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers becomes the first receiver in NFL history with 1,000 yards in each of his first 7 seasons during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 100

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers becomes the first receiver in NFL history with 1,000 yards in each of his first 7 seasons during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his family after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his family after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV victory boat parade. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 100

TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 100

TAMPA, FL - July 22, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 100

TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 100

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fans during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 100

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 100

TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fans during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 100

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and fans during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 100

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 100

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 100

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 06, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The AFC won the game 41-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 100

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 06, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The AFC won the game 41-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 06, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The AFC won the game 41-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 100

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 06, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The AFC won the game 41-35. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 29, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 100

TAMPA, FL - July 29, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans during 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 100

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Ware family before 2022 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - September 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 19-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 100

ARLINGTON, TX - September 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 19-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - September 18, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 20-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - September 18, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 20-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 09, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 21-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 100

TAMPA, FL - October 09, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 21-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - October 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 21-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 100

CHARLOTTE, NC - October 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs autographs for fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Bucs lost the game, 21-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 05, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet with Braden Rice during a visit at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 100

TAMPA, FL - November 05, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet with Braden Rice during a visit at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 13, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. The Buccaneers won the game 21-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 100

MUNICH, DE - November 13, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate during the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. The Buccaneers won the game 21-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. The Buccaneers won the game 21-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 100

MUNICH, DE - November 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena. The Buccaneers won the game 21-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - December 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 35-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 100

SANTA CLARA, CA - December 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 35-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, CA - December 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 35-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 100

SANTA CLARA, CA - December 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 35-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 16, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with kids during Mike Evans' Catch for Christmas event at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 18, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 30-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won the game, 30-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 31-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 31-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 100

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 100

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 100

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - June 05, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a production shoot for the Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform release. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 08, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 100

TAMPA, FL - August 08, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 13, 2023 - The winners of the Girls in Flag Football Scholarship meet with Head Coach Todd Bowles, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are surprised with a tour of AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 100

TAMPA, FL - August 13, 2023 - The winners of the Girls in Flag Football Scholarship meet with Head Coach Todd Bowles, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are surprised with a tour of AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drives the creamsicle helmet scooter during Creamsicle Day at 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 100

TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drives the creamsicle helmet scooter during Creamsicle Day at 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drives the creamsicle helmet scooter during Creamsicle Day at 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 100

TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drives the creamsicle helmet scooter during Creamsicle Day at 2023 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 100

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - September 10, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. The Bucs won the game 20-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with fans during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 100

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with fans during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 20, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives the NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 100

TAMPA, FL - September 20, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives the NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 01, 2023 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs won the game, 26-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 100

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 16, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 100

TAMPA, FL - October 16, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 100

TAMPA, FL - October 15, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 100

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 100

TAMPA, FL - November 12, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 20-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a game ball after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 03, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receives a game ball after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 21-18. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - December 17, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Bucs won the game, 34-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver David Moore #19, and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 24, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver David Moore #19, and Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 30-12. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 100

TAMPA, FL - December 31, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 23-13. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Martin Luther King III, Yolanda Renee King, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Aschley Joseph/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Martin Luther King III, Yolanda Renee King, and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Aschley Joseph/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aschley Joseph/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 100

TAMPA, FL - January 15, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 32-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 100

DETROIT, MI - January 21, 2024 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. The Bucs lost the game, 31-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 02, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 41-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 100

TAMPA, FL - October 02, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 41-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
