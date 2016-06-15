Bucs Working to Get More from Winston

Koetter and his staff also like that the no-huddle puts stress on the defense, which is something they'll have to handle in the fall.

"We practice no-huddle every day," said the coach. "We have a certain no-huddle period where we go no-huddle the whole period and then we're mixing no-huddle in every other single period. It's great just for the communication part of it, even when we don't use it for the tempo part. It's making our defense play defense against no-huddle as well, which we'll see plenty of during the season, so I feel like our whole team is getting better in communicating in the no-huddle."

Koetter has discussed broadening Winston's options at the line of scrimmage in his second year, with more audibles and multiple play calls. At this time of the year, however, the offensive periods are scripted without regard to a game plan against a specific defense, so Winston's responsibilities haven't yet changed much from a year ago. Still, his continuing education in the offense should make those extra options a possibility in the long run. Winston thinks he and the Bucs' offense are on the right track to make that happen.