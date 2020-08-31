BUCSVOTE: Team launches voting campaign as part of commitment to social justice initiative

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are encouraging everyone to get registered to vote and participate in the elections this fall.

Building on more than two years of programming and events centered on addressing barriers to racial and social equality, the Buccaneers are highlighting the need to carry out one's civic responsibility this season through a collaboration with I am a voter.® The non-profit, non-partisan group helps promote voter registration and participation, a pivotal cause which players and staff have identified as a key area of emphasis this year for the team's Social Justice Initiative.

Buccaneers players at the forefront of this effort include wide receiver Mike Evans, running back Dare Ogunbowale and cornerback Carlton Davis. Many others, such as tight end O.J. Howard, punter Bradley Pinion, defensive lineman Will Gholston, safety D'Cota Dixon and wide receiver Bryant Mitchell have participated in meetings to discuss ways get involved and spread the word. And along with their teammates, staff and organization leadership, they want to inspire everyone to do their part through a simple reminder: BUCSVOTE.