BUCSVOTE: Team launches voting campaign as part of commitment to social justice initiative

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are encouraging everyone to get registered to vote and participate in the elections this fall.
Building on more than two years of programming and events centered on addressing barriers to racial and social equality, the Buccaneers are highlighting the need to carry out one's civic responsibility this season through a collaboration with I am a voter.® The non-profit, non-partisan group helps promote voter registration and participation, a pivotal cause which players and staff have identified as a key area of emphasis this year for the team's Social Justice Initiative.
Buccaneers players at the forefront of this effort include wide receiver Mike Evans, running back Dare Ogunbowale and cornerback Carlton Davis. Many others, such as tight end O.J. Howard, punter Bradley Pinion, defensive lineman Will Gholston, safety D'Cota Dixon and wide receiver Bryant Mitchell have participated in meetings to discuss ways get involved and spread the word. And along with their teammates, staff and organization leadership, they want to inspire everyone to do their part through a simple reminder: BUCSVOTE.
"We want to inspire everyone to register and to vote," said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "This is an important cause to all of us – Buccaneers players and staff, fans and the entire NFL community – and every vote counts. BUCSVOTE embraces the opportunity to have our voices heard and is part of the team's overall commitment to achieving social justice and creating meaningful, positive change in the community."
The conversation has already begun internally through videoconference sessions with players, coaches and staff. The dialogue has included steps on how to get registered, learning about local and national elections, participation trends and how to support the cause.
Throughout the next few months, the voting campaign will be emphasized through a variety of social engagement and community outreach. Fans wanting to get involved can join the Buccaneers' efforts by *texting BUCSVOTE to 267-97 to check if they're registered to vote, to get registered, to request a mail-in ballot or to learn more. It's that simple.
BUCSVOTE will continue throughout the season as part of the Buccaneers' ongoing Social Justice Initiative, a player-led program launched in 2018 with a $1,000,000 commitment from the Glazer family to help break down barriers to racial and social inequality. The team initiative will kick off new programs this fall with a targeted focus on community development as it takes the next step to achieving positive change in Tampa Bay.
*Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP for info or STOP to opt-out. By performing this action, you are signing up for recurring messages from the I am a voter campaign.