Go Bears and Eagles! | A Bye Week Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of their bye week, and while teams generally prefer their byes to be later in the season, when more wear and tear on the roster has accumulated, the timing isn't too bad this year. There are enough injury concerns on the depth chart right now to make an extra week to heal up before a big first-place showdown with the Detroit Lions in Week Six seem pretty darn handy.

Counterpoint: Bye weeks are always ill-timed because they mean no football for your favorite team that weekend. What are we Bucs fans supposed to root for this week? A clean MRI for Mike Evans? A fully-healed calf for Calijah Kancey? Dave Canales emerging from film study with some new wrinkles for the offense? The Lions saying something to fire Baker Mayfield or Devin White up for Week Six?

Okay, yes, definitely root for all of those things. But there is still plenty of NFL action this weekend, and you can watch as much of it as you want. And every NFL viewing experience is better when you have a rooting interest. So who should we, as Bucs fans who want the best for our team even when it's not itself in action, be rooting for in Week Five?

Allow me to help with that. Here are my suggestions for which teams to root for during the Bucs' bye week, with the games presented in chronological order. This is your 2023 Bye Week Viewing Guide.

Chicago Bears (0-4) at Washington Commanders (2-2), Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Not exactly the most compelling matchup to start the week but if you tune into this one on Thursday night it should be a pretty easy decision as to which team to back. The Buccaneers are obviously gunning for the third straight division title, but you do have to keep the possibility of a Wild Card race in the back of your mind. Which of these two NFC teams is most likely to be involved in that race in December? Yeah, it ain't the Bears. The Commanders didn't command a lot of support from the analysts to start the season either, but they came out of the gate with wins over Arizona and Denver and last week took the Eagles to overtime. Meanwhile, the Bears' season already seems to be circling the drain. I'm no Bears sympathizer, but given everything they've had to deal with over the past couple weeks, don't they deserve at least one nice thing to happen?

Verdict: Go Bears and the gods of mercy!

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Buffalo Bills (3-1), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-2), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

I generally lump together games that are in the same time slot and feature all-AFC matchups, and that's what we have here to get your Sunday afternoon started. Now, there are certainly some interesting contests here, especially Jacksonville at Buffalo, but the outcomes of these games aren't likely to affect the Bucs' playoff hopes. Four of these teams are on Tampa Bay's schedule between Weeks Seven and 16, so at the least you can keep an eye on these games to see how the Jaguars, Bills, Titans and Colts shape up. The one team I would root for is the Bills…the Bucs have to head up to Buffalo in just a few weeks and I'd rather they continue to win before then so they don't have any added motivation in Week Eight. Beyond that, just enjoy a wide variety of entertaining quarterbacks in this game.

Verdict: Go Bills and the AFC QB arms race!

Houston Texans (2-2) at Atlanta Falcons (2-2), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

It's the rare occasion when you'll find me wishing for something to go well for the Falcons, and this is not one of them. As usual, it's pretty easy to make the call when it's an AFC-NFC matchup, especially when the NFC half of that is in the Bucs' division. Atlanta has lost its last two by a combined score of 43-13 and have seen their run-heavy offense stall out a bit (though not the run game itself). Not only would I hope that the suddenly frisky Texans send Atlanta to a third straight loss, but I'd be hoping against the Falcons offense getting back in a groove since it's only a couple weeks until they will be in Tampa for a critical division game.