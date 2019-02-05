Cameron Brate's 2018 Season in Review

Brate's usage within the offense is a little stymied by the presence of another top-tier tight end on the Bucs' roster: O.J. Howard. Though the 2018 offense utilized two tight end sets regularly, with the plethora of other offensive weapons on the team, there just aren't enough throws to go around. Brate took the opportunity to work on his blocking as well, becoming a true Y in the process. His rapport with quarterback Jameis Winston is well known, as well. The two to this day will stay after practice to work on their timing and it shows. Brate is often Winston's most reliable target, especially in the red zone. All six of Brate's touchdowns in 2018 came inside the red zone. In fact, since 2016, Brate ranks first among tight ends for red zone touchdowns with 19 of his 20 total touchdowns in that span coming inside the 20-yard line.