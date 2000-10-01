Capital Gains

QB Shaun King has already tasted victory in FedEx Field, but there's a lot more at stake today





Shaun King has been here before.

With the last seconds ticking off the clock in the FedEx Field end zone, King threw a fade pass to WR Darnell McDonald on fourth down, a touchdown toss that lifted Tampa Bay to a 16-13 win over the Washington Redskins in 1999.

Preseason of 1999. Now it's October, when the games count. Tampa Bay is 3-1, Washington is 2-2. Both teams remain prominent in NFC playoff predictions. King is no longer a rookie, no longer the third man in during a preseason game.

He's also no longer undefeated in 2000 – none of the Bucs are. Last Sunday's shocking loss to the New York Jets has added fuel to the Bucs' fire today. Head Coach Tony Dungy was heard to refer to today's game as a 'must-win' shortly after last Sunday's game had ended.