Rookies Contributing to Defensive Rise

* Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul appeared on the Buccaneers' first iteration of the weekly injury report on Wednesday, but that's nothing new. This will be the 12th time out of 16 games that Pierre-Paul has been included on the team's injury report.

This week, Pierre-Paul is working through knee and shoulder ailments. At other times during the season he's also dealt with injuries to his ribs, foot, hand, hip and shoulder. The list he has not yet appeared on, to the Buccaneers' pleasure, is injured reserve. Nor has he been inactive for a single game yet, even though his practice time over the last month has been severely limited.

"I'd say he set the tone for our team," said Koetter. "He set the bar extremely hard for everybody else. All the guys that have played significant time are hurting this time of year. They've got different aches and pains. JPP probably has four different things that could keep him out on their own. He's set the bar very high for everybody else."

Pierre-Paul has been shut out in the sack department over the past three games but he still leads the team with 11.5 QB takedowns, the most by a Buccaneer since 2005. Even during those three games he has still produced 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery. His 19 quarterback hits are a team high, as well.

Pierre-Paul, who was acquired in a March trade with the Giants, admits that it has been a struggle to stay on the field through his various bits of injury misfortune, but it's obviously been appreciated by his new team. It also suggests that he's capable of an even higher level of production next year if he has better luck in that area.

"I think I did okay," said Pierre-Paul of his first year with the Buccaneers. "I think I could've done way better than I did this year, but injuries happen, man. You've got to fight through them and I've been fighting through injuries for the longest now, this whole year. It's probably one of my seasons that I've had the most injuries, but I fought through them all year and I'm still fighting. At the end of the day, I think I did okay. I'll come back next year, rehab my body right after the season and get it right for next year."

* The Buccaneers will finish their season on Sunday with a visit from the Falcons, which gives them an opportunity to forge a season split with Atlanta. The two teams went down to the wire in Atlanta in Week Six before the Falcons held on to a 34-29 victory.

The Buccaneers have already split with their other two NFC South foes, Carolina and New Orleans. The last time Tampa Bay split its season series with each of its three division opponents was 2008.

That 2008 campaign was also the last time the Buccaneers finished with a winning record at home, which is something they could accomplish again with a win on Sunday. The 2010 squad that finished with 10 wins split at home and won six of eight road contests; Dirk Koetter's 2016 team, which posted a 9-7 record, was also 4-4 at home with a winning record on the road. The 2018 Buccaneers are currently 4-3 in games at Raymond James Stadium.

That particular note may not be prominent on the minds of Buccaneer players and coaches, but finishing strong is. Koetter has already discussed with the players and his staff the importance of preparing for this final game with the same approach and the same desire to win as they have every other outing.