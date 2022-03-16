Carlton Davis Signs New Deal to Stay with Bucs

Licht's comments on Sunday came in response to quarterback Tom Brady, the 2021 NFL MVP runner-up, announcing that he would be returning to the Buccaneers in 2022. Since then, Tampa Bay has locked up two of its most important pending free agents, Davis and Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen. Jensen signed his new three-year deal on Monday.

"Since we drafted Carlton in 2018, he has developed into one of the premier cover corners in the NFL," said Licht. "As an organization, it is always a point of emphasis to keep and reward our core, homegrown players. Carlton is the most experienced player in our secondary and we believe he is entering the prime of his career so we are very happy to be able to agree on this extension."

Davis has led the NFL in passes defensed over the past three seasons, with 45, and he had a team-high 11 in just 10 games played last year. Though he missed time due to a quad injury, Davis compiled 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery to go with those 11 pass break-ups. He added seven tackles and a pass defensed in the playoffs.

The Buccaneers originally drafted Davis in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, with the 63rd pick overall. The former Auburn standout jumped immediately into a starting role for Tampa Bay and has since played in 57 games, postseason included with 56 starts. After a season of transition to the NFL as a rookie, Davis flourished with the arrival of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and has since developed into one of the NFL's top young cornerbacks.