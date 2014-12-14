Carolina Pregame Report

T Demar Dotson will move from the right side to QB Josh McCown's blind side on Sunday in Charlotte

"[David] had some concussion symptoms," said Smith of the linebacker's progression since taking a hit to the head on Sunday in Detroit. "We thought that he might have a concussion but he's been good to go. He was cleared early in the week and had a good week of practice. He's excited about playing and getting his first interception, hopefully."

Danny Lansanah, who has started seven games at strongside linebacker and two on the weak side, will make his second consecutive start in the middle, with Orie Lemon once again filling in on the strong side. That lineup shuffling is emblematic of what the Buccaneers' defense has experienced in 2014, and certainly the lineup looks different than it did when Tampa Bay and Carolina last met in Week One. On the other hand, one thing from that earlier contest hasn't changed – or rather it has changed but then changed back again – is that Derek Anderson will be under center for the Panthers. Carolina QB Cam Newton suffered a back injury in a frightening auto accident on Tuesday, which means the Bucs will face his backup again.

Anderson had a strong outing in the Panthers' 20-14 win at Raymond James Stadium on September 7 but the Buccaneers believe they can fare better against the veteran passer in the late-season rematch.

"We're better than we were the last time around," said Smith. "It's a great opportunity for him; he beat us the first time so he's feeling pretty confident at home. They're in a playoff push, but we have a lot to play for and our guys are excited to play. We're competitors but we were as concerned about Cam Newton as anybody else was. We're just glad that he was spared [serious injury] and he'll be healthy and getting back on the football field."

Indeed, Tampa Bay's defense has been much better in the second half of the season, ranking in the top 10 in yards allowed since their Week Seven bye. Even without Foster and starting DT Clinton McDonald, who is missing a third straight game due to a hamstring injury, the Bucs are confident they'll fare better against the Panthers and will have a great chance to avenge a 20-14 loss in the first meeting.

"We had a good week of practice, considering we're out of the playoffs and all," said Smith. "Guys came to work and were ready to go. We made a couple changes in our lineup, put some guys in new positions, but it's been accepted and we're ready to go.

"They're the defending [division] champs, so to get 2015 started off the right way we need to beat some of our division opponents."

The Buccaneers declared the following seven players inactive before Sunday's game: Foster, McDonald, Collins, WR Robert Herron, WR Solomon Patton, S Major Wright and TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Foster, McDonald, Patton, Wright and Seferian-Jenkins were out due to injury.

Carolina's seven inactive players were Newton, CB James Dockery, RB DeAngelo Williams, S Robert Lester, T David Foucault, G Amini Silatolu and DT Micanor Regis. Newton, Williams and Silatolu were out due to injury.