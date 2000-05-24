Central Florida Convergence

The Bucs are getting familiar with Orlando...this will be their third straight year with a training camp practice there





(NOTE: Specific practice times have been added below.)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that they plan to hold two days of joint practice sessions with the Miami Dolphins at Orlando's Florida Citrus Bowl during training camp.

Four practices are scheduled during the mornings and afternoons of Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, all of which will be open to the public.

"These sessions are part of our continuing effort to maintain a Buccaneer presence in Orlando and central Florida," Buccaneers general manager Rich McKay says. "We are excited about returning to Orlando and look forward to the opportunity for our central Florida fans to have a first-hand look at our 2000 club."

On Friday, July 28, the Buccaneers will depart from their University of Tampa training camp headquarters at 6:00 a.m. and arrive at the Florida Citrus Bowl between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. The first practice with the Dolphins is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. and will last approximately two hours. After lunch and off-site meetings, the Bucs and Dolphins will return in the afternoon for a two-hour session beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday's schedule will be similar, with the two teams holding a pair of two-hour practices together, at 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. After the conclusion of the second practice, the Bucs will return to Tampa by bus.

The Buccaneers have held scrimmages at Orlando's Edgewater High School the past two training camps.