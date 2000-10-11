Central Issues

· Overall, the Lions are playing about as well as they were three weeks ago when the Buccaneers visited. That could be considered good news, since Tampa Bay won that game 31-10, but Detroit is 4-2 and have played well as a whole. · Guard Stockar McDougle, the Lions' first-round draft choice and one of a very few rookies to be making an impact for Detroit, is still injured and hasn't played since before the Bucs visited. That's a tough blow to the Lions, who are in the process of building a massive offensive line. In fact, our scouts believe Detroit will have the biggest offensive line in football when all of the players are healthy. · One player having a good season but getting little attention is WR Johnnie Morton. According to our scout, Morton plays well every year but puts up his numbers quietly, as most league observers are focused on big receivers such as Morton's teammate, Germane Crowell. · Kicker Jason Hanson, annually one of the league's most consistent kickers, went through a tough stretch for two weeks, missing three of four field goals at one point. However, Hanson appeared to have his problems straightened out last week and is back on track, in our scout's eyes. · Running back James Stewart may be the player most affected by the Lions' injuries on the offensive line. Stewart is a power guy, not really a finesse runner, and he needs clear lanes to rack up the kind of numbers he was known for in Jacksonville. Detroit is likely to get it's running game in shape eventually (the team average is 76.7 yards per game), but not before the offensive line gels. · Hard-hitting safety Ron Rice sat out the Green Bay game with a stinger, but should be back in time to face the Buccaneers next Thursday.