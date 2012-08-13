Chandler Jones impressive in Pats camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Patriots rookie Chandler Jones has heard the comparisons to Jason Pierre-Paul of the Giants.

Both are 6-foot-5 defensive ends who excel at stuffing the run and rushing the quarterback. Both were first-round draft choices from colleges near their hometowns. And both figure to be major contributors to their teams for a long time.

But Jones wants to carve his own path - whether it's powering past would-be blockers or chasing down speedy running backs.