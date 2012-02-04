Chargers hire Barry as linebackers coach

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have hired Joe Barry as linebackers coach.
Barry spent the last two seasons as linebackers coach at Southern California. Before that, he spent nine seasons as an NFL assistant coach, including seven as a linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Barry coached for the Buccaneers' 2002 Super Bowl championship team that led the league in total defense and scoring defense.
He replaces John Pagano, who was promoted to defensive coordinator.