Chargers rookie Ingram leaves with thigh injury

Chargers-Ingram Hurt

Aug 24, 2012 at 05:43 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - San Diego first-round draft pick Melvin Ingram left the Chargers' preseason game against Minnesota because of a bruised left thigh.

The 18th overall draft pick out of South Carolina went down late in the third quarter Friday night while rushing the passer. He crumpled to the turf and was in noticeable pain as he was helped off the field by two trainers. The Chargers announced he would not return with the thigh injury.

The Chargers were last in the league in third-down defense last season, so they drafted Ingram with their first pick in hopes of bolstering their pass rush to help them get off the field in those situations.

Ingram had 10 sacks as a senior defensive end. He is being moved to linebacker in the 3-4 defense.

