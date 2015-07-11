Cheerleader Special Airs Saturday, July 11

On Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m., NBC's WFLA 8 will air its first episode of "Making the Krewe", a special documenting the process it took for the Buccaneers' cheerleaders to make the team. The show will air every Saturday leading up to the start of training camp on August 1st.

"Making the Krewe is a reality/documentary style show highlighting potential cheerleader applicants pursuing their dream of becoming an NFL cheerleader," said Tara Battiato, the Buccaneers' Cheerleader and Mascot Manager. "They follow us through the entire audition process; open call, training camp and finals. They will then air a calendar special on August 1st promoting the official debut of the calendar at the first day of training camp."