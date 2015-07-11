Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cheerleader Special Airs Saturday, July 11

The first episode of "Making the Krewe" airs tonight, July 11, at 7 p.m. on NBC's WFLA 8.

Jul 11, 2015 at 03:53 AM
cheer-story.jpg

On Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m., NBC's WFLA 8 will air its first episode of "Making the Krewe", a special documenting the process it took for the Buccaneers' cheerleaders to make the team. The show will air every Saturday leading up to the start of training camp on August 1st.

VIEW: BUCCANEERS' CHEERLEADERS

"Making the Krewe is a reality/documentary style show highlighting potential cheerleader applicants pursuing their dream of becoming an NFL cheerleader," said Tara Battiato, the Buccaneers' Cheerleader and Mascot Manager. "They follow us through the entire audition process; open call, training camp and finals. They will then air a calendar special on August 1st promoting the official debut of the calendar at the first day of training camp."

The Bucs' cheerleaders auditioned for the team in the spring before the final roster was announced in May.* *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

