Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 5: Cam Brate, Antonio Brown Questionable for SBLV

After adding tight end Cameron Brate to the report on Thursday, the Buccaneers are officially listing him as questionable along with wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brate had been experiencing back discomfort and was pulled from practice 'out of an abundance of caution,' according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Brate and Brown are the only two Tampa Bay players with injury designations heading into Super Bowl LV.

The good news is that means that guys like safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead, along with inside linebacker Lavonte David, will be active for Sunday's game after being full participants in practice on Friday. That's an upgrade from their previous limited status and a sigh of relief for every Bucs fan along with the team.

The Chiefs will be without left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay, who have officially been ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is questionable, but practiced full on Friday.

See below for the full practice report for both teams as they play the last game of the season inside Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Buccaneers

TE Cameron Brate (back) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Full Participation

Chiefs

T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Full Participation

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Limited Participation

CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Limited Participation

QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation

OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Full Participation

CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Full Participation

RB Darwin Thompson (illness) – Did Not Participate

OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Full Participation