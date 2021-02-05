Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 5: Cam Brate, Antonio Brown Questionable for SBLV

After adding tight end Cameron Brate to the report on Thursday, the Buccaneers are officially listing him as questionable along with wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brate had been experiencing back discomfort and was pulled from practice 'out of an abundance of caution,' according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Brate and Brown are the only two Tampa Bay players with injury designations heading into Super Bowl LV.
The good news is that means that guys like safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead, along with inside linebacker Lavonte David, will be active for Sunday's game after being full participants in practice on Friday. That's an upgrade from their previous limited status and a sigh of relief for every Bucs fan along with the team.
The Chiefs will be without left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay, who have officially been ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is questionable, but practiced full on Friday.
See below for the full practice report for both teams as they play the last game of the season inside Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Buccaneers
- TE Cameron Brate (back) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
- WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Full Participation
- WR Mike Evans (knee) – Full Participation
- WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation
- DL Steve McLendon (not injury related) – Full Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
- DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Full Participation
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Full Participation
Chiefs
- T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Full Participation
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Limited Participation
- CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Limited Participation
- QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation
- OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Full Participation
- CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Full Participation
- RB Darwin Thompson (illness) – Did Not Participate
- OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Full Participation
*bold denotes change from previous day