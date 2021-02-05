Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 5: Cam Brate, Antonio Brown Questionable for SBLV

The Buccaneers released their final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LV and got some good news while listing two players as questionable. 

Feb 05, 2021 at 01:50 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

After adding tight end Cameron Brate to the report on Thursday, the Buccaneers are officially listing him as questionable along with wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brate had been experiencing back discomfort and was pulled from practice 'out of an abundance of caution,' according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Brate and Brown are the only two Tampa Bay players with injury designations heading into Super Bowl LV.

The good news is that means that guys like safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead, along with inside linebacker Lavonte David, will be active for Sunday's game after being full participants in practice on Friday. That's an upgrade from their previous limited status and a sigh of relief for every Bucs fan along with the team.

The Chiefs will be without left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay, who have officially been ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is questionable, but practiced full on Friday.

See below for the full practice report for both teams as they play the last game of the season inside Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Buccaneers

  • TE Cameron Brate (back) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE
  • WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • ILB Lavonte David (hamstring) – Full Participation
  • WR Mike Evans (knee) – Full Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (hip/quad) – Full Participation
  • DL Steve McLendon (not injury related) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • S Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) – Full Participation
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) – Full Participation

Chiefs

  • T Eric Fisher (Achilles) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • LB Willie Gay (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • WR Sammy Watkins (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • RB Le'Veon Bell (knee) – Full Participation
  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) – Limited Participation
  • CB Rashad Fenton (foot) – Limited Participation
  • QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) – Full Participation
  • OL Mike Remmers (groin) – Full Participation
  • CB L'Jarius Snead (concussion) – Full Participation
  • RB Darwin Thompson (illness) – Did Not Participate
  • OL Andrew Wylie (ankle) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 4: Cam Brate Added, Antonio Brown Upgraded

The Buccaneers had a couple of changes to their second injury report of the week before Super Bowl LV.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 3: Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead and Antonio Brown Limited

The Buccaneers opened their second week of Super Bowl preparation on Tuesday with a walk-through but provided their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 29: Bucs Provide Status Estimations

The Buccaneers continued their practices preparing for Super Bowl LV and per league rules, gave game status estimations as if the game were this Sunday.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 28: Bucs Begin Super Bowl Prep

The Buccaneers held their first practice in preparation of Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 27: Buccaneers Provide Injury Estimations

The Buccaneers had an extra day off on Wednesday but provided a practice estimation based on would-be participation if they had.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 22: Antonio Brown Listed Out

The Buccaneers have officially ruled wide receiver Antonio Brown out for Sunday's NFC Championship while safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is designated as questionable.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 21: Antoine Winfield Jr. Added

The Buccaneers added safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to their injury report on Thursday as the only change from the previous day.
news

Buccaneers-Packers Injury Report Jan. 20: Antonio Brown Sidelined

The Buccaneers released their first injury report of Championship week ahead of Sunday's title game in Green Bay against the Packers.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 15: Two Out, Three Questionable for Bucs

The Buccaneers had their final day of practice ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup in New Orleans and ruled two players out while listing three others as questionable against the Saints.
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones Returns

The Buccaneers are looking to get healthier as they go into familiar territory to take on the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round this Sunday. 
news

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Jan. 13: Ronald Jones Still Sidelined

The Buccaneers advanced in the playoffs after their victory in Washington and get set to take on the Saints in New Orleans. The good news is that they'll be going into the Superdome relatively healthy.

Advertising