2020 Game Preview: Chiefs-Buccaneers, Week 12

The G.O.A.T and the Future G.O.A.T.? – Earlier this week, The Ringer's Rany Jazayerli considered the question of whether we've ever had a young athlete so quickly enter the conversation of who will be a sport's 'greatest of all time' as appears to be happening with Patrick Mahomes. The timing is no coincidence. Jazayerli's first mention of Mahomes is followed quickly by the fact that he will be meeting up with the well-established current G.O.A.T., Tom Brady, this weekend. Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium has been one of the most highly anticipated on the entire NFL schedule since it dropped in the spring solely because it involves those two generational talents, one poised to slowly take the baton from the other (Brady isn't planning on going away just yet). The two have met three times before, when Brady was a Patriot, with the marquee matchup being the 2018 AFC Championship Game. Brady denied Mahomes his first Super Bowl appearance on that day, but the Chiefs went all the way thanks to his comeback heroics the following year. Could this be a Super Bowl LV preview? The Chiefs are certainly well-positioned for a title defense, with a 9-1 record and the league's highest-scoring offense. The Buccaneers have a tougher road to their own home stadium in February but, well, they do have the G.O.A.T., and very realistic playoff hopes. Regardless of whether this is the first of two Brady-Mahomes games this year or the only meeting, all eyes will be on the Bucs and Chiefs on Sunday due to that unparalleled quarterback matchup.

Keeping Pace in the Race – From the standpoint of the teams' relative security in their playoff positions, the Buccaneers have more at stake on Sunday than do the Chiefs. Tampa Bay dropped to 7-4 with its Monday night loss to the Rams and has a 4-4 record in conference games that doesn't currently hold up well in tiebreakers. Since the Saints seem like a near-lock to get to at least 10 wins, given their 8-2 record and six remaining games, the Buccaneers have very little margin for error if they hope to win the NFC South. If the Saints keep winning, Tampa Bay's best way in will be as one of the three Wild Card teams, and they are currently in relatively good position to take one of those spots. That said, the team that is just outside the seven-team NFC picture right now is the Chicago Bears, who have a head-to-head win over Tampa Bay. There's a reason why Arians told his players two weeks ago that they were essentially already playing playoff games. The Chiefs have a pretty secure three-game lead over the Raiders in the AFC West but can set their sights a little higher in the conference. Only one team in the AFC will get a first-round bye this year, and the 10-0 Steelers currently have the poll position for that spot. The Chiefs could end up with 14 or 15 wins and still have to play in the opening round. That makes every remaining game pretty significant for Kansas City, too, starting Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Taking It Away – While the Buccaneers are second in the league with 19 takeaways, that doesn't tell the full story. Their turnover ratio of +5 is only tied for seventh and they have not won the turnover battle within in a single game since Week Eight against the Giants. That's very significant, because Tampa Bay is 6-0 when it wins that battle and 1-4 otherwise. At one, after a three-game winning streak ending in that contest against New York, the Buccaneers had a 20-point different over their opponents in terms of points scored off turnovers. That edge has shrunk to just five points over the last three outings. Tampa Bay's defense did produce two interceptions that led to 10 points in the narrow loss to the Rams on Monday night, but just one more might have changed the final outcome of the game, or one fewer giveaway on offense. Obviously, the Chiefs' offense is very hard to stop – they've only been held below 26 points once all season – and the Bucs may have to match Mahomes score for score if they want to come away with a victory. That would be a lot more likely if the defense was able to set up a couple short fields with takeaways, and if Tom Brady and the Bucs' offense avoided making things any easier for Mahomes.

Revving the Run Game Engine – The Bucs' offense was riding high after its 46-23 win over Carolina in Week 10, a game in which Tampa Bay scored on nine straight drives and never had to punt. The best thing about that offensive output was its balance; it was the first game in team history in which the passing attack produced 300-plus net yards and the running game surpassed 200 yards. This came on the heels of a historically low ground game output in the Sunday night loss to New Orleans, in which the Bucs only ran five times for eight yards. Much of that was the result of situation – the Bucs started with four straight three-and-outs and were quickly down by three touchdowns – but their loss to the Rams in Week 11 was never more than a one-score game and the rushing attack was still bottled up. Of course, Los Angeles has an excellent run defense, while the Chiefs have allowed 133.5 yards per game on the ground and rank 26th in that category. The Bucs are likely to emphasize getting their rushing attack going on Sunday, as they did in Carolina, and if they are successful they could also win the time-of-possession battle and keep Mahomes on the sideline as much as possible. Ronald Jones' career game in Charlotte shows what he's capable of when given decent holes to get through the line, with sharp cuts and great speed in the open field.