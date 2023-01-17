Chris Godwin Continues His Prolific Ways in the Postseason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 season came to an end on Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were the only three teams to make the playoffs each of the past three seasons, but while the Bills and Chiefs remain on a possible collision course in the AFC Championship Game, the Buccaneers have failed to advance to the Divisional Round for the first time in Tom Brady's three seasons with the team.

The Buccaneers' record against Dallas in the postseason fell to 0-3, and each of those three games was decided by at least 13 points. The Cowboys also knocked the Bucs out in the opening round in 1981 and 1982, by 38-0 and 30-17 scores, respectively.