Chris Godwin Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

The award, named in memory of Ed Block – a humanitarian and former athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts – is presented annually to one player from all 32 teams, as voted on by their teammates. The award recipients embody professionalism, strength, dedication, and serve as community role models. Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation honors players who exemplify those traits and display a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

In 2022 – a season that began just nine months after Godwin had his right ACL surgically repaired – Godwin accumulated a career-high 104 catches for 1,032 yards and three touchdowns. Godwin is one of 32 NFL players who will be honored at the 45th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards, hosted at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel in Baltimore on April 1-2.

"I am truly humbled to be selected as the Buccaneers nominee for this award," said Godwin. "I appreciate my teammates for honoring me with this recognition, and I am incredibly grateful to our support staff who aided and encouraged me as I worked to overcome a difficult injury. While this is an individual honor, this is something I will share with everybody in the Buccaneers organization."

Godwin has established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL out of the slot, exploiting soft spots in zone when opponents do not challenge at the line of scrimmage. In 2022, he became an offensive catalyst for the Bucs in 2022, emboldening the team. Godwin consistently made himself available to Tom Brady, winning contested catches over the middle of the field and along the perimeter. Godwin uses his body to box out defenders, generating yards after the catch.

Across six seasons with Tampa Bay, Godwin has appeared in 87 career games, making 60 starts and amassing 446 receptions for 5,666 receiving yards and 32 receiving touchdowns. The 2022 campaign marked the third time in the last four seasons that Godwin has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and also marked the first time he has recorded consecutive seasons with 1,000-or-more receiving yards. During the 2022 season, Godwin moved into second place in franchise history in both receptions and receiving yards as the Buccaneers won the NFC South division title in back-to-back seasons for the first time in team history.