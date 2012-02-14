Classes Offer Cheerleading Hopefuls a Head Start





Auditions for the 2012 edition of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' elite and world-renowned cheerleading squad begin on Saturday, March 17, and they will be as competitive as ever. Fortunately, for those who wish to get a leg up on the competition before the tryouts begin, there will be plenty of opportunities to prepare.

Those opportunities, in fact, are beginning immediately.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders will hold preliminary/open call auditions to begin the selection process for the 2012 squad in mid-March, followed by an extended callback phase. However, the auditions will be proceeded by a series of pre-audition and technique classes, the first of which will take place on Tuesday evening. Dance classes and Valentine's Day have long been a good pairing for the romantic husband trying to surprise his wife; this year, it could work to the advantage of Buccaneer Cheerleader hopefuls as well.

And for those who are busy on this particular night, there are plenty of other opportunities to prepare for the tryouts. The pre-audition/technique classes will be conducted on Tuesday and Thursday of every week between now and March 15, at various locations in Westchase, South Tampa, New Tampa and Brandon.

Click here for more information on the pre-audition classes for the Buccaneers Cheerleader tryouts, including dates, times and locations, and a pre-registration form.

The classes are designed to help cheerleading candidates prepare for the audition process. Class attendees will be given an overview of dance techniques and NFL-style choreography so they will have a better idea of what to expect when auditions begin. Since class space is limited, pre-registration is strongly recommended. Walk-up registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Prospective tryout participants may attend as many pre-audition classes as they wish.

The Buccaneers will also conduct a one-time only, non-mandatory Audition Seminar on Wednesday, March 7, at team headquarters from 6:30-8:00 p.m. This seminar will include need-to-know tips about the audition process, on such specific topics as audition attire, interview tips and hair and make-up suggestions. Attendees will be given an information packet and will have an opportunity ask questions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleading department and alumni of past squads.

Those interested in the Audition Seminar may register on-line on the same page mentioned above. For more information on the audition process as a whole, including dates and times for callbacks, training camp and the final audition, please click here. A link at the top of this page can also take you to a list of frequently asked questions.

The pre-audition classes and audition seminar are meant to help talented potential Buccaneers Cheerleaders feel and perform their best when the auditions arrive. Each class will feature different choreography and each provides an outstanding opportunity for an attendee to get a head start on the upcoming tryouts.

"It's definitely a chance to be as prepared as possible for when auditions begin," said Cathy Boyd, the Buccaneers' Cheerleading & Mascot Manager. "I think it could become a real advantage for some of the participants. Those who attend will get a better understand and feel for our style of performance and learn some specifics of the choreography they'll be asked to follow. Generally, I just think it will make the process less mysterious for the auditioners when the tryouts roll around, and it will be particularly helpful for those without a significant dance background."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, long considered one of the best cheerleading squads in the NFL, have been entertaining fans at Buccaneer games for more than three decades. In addition to being an important part of the game-day experience for fans, the Cheerleaders are also valued team representatives in the community. Buccaneers Cheerleaders make hundreds of appearances at charitable events throughout the year and even travel the globe to bring cheer to members of the U.S. military stationed overseas.