Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Classes Offer Cheerleading Hopefuls a Head Start

Auditions for the 2012 Buccaneers Cheerleaders will start with an open call on March 17, but those interested in trying out can prepare themselves beforehand through a series of pre-audition classes beginning Tuesday night

Feb 14, 2012 at 07:27 AM
Cheerleaders02_14_12_1_t.jpg


Auditions for the 2012 edition of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' elite and world-renowned cheerleading squad begin on Saturday, March 17, and they will be as competitive as ever.  Fortunately, for those who wish to get a leg up on the competition before the tryouts begin, there will be plenty of opportunities to prepare.

Those opportunities, in fact, are beginning immediately.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders will hold preliminary/open call auditions to begin the selection process for the 2012 squad in mid-March, followed by an extended callback phase.  However, the auditions will be proceeded by a series of pre-audition and technique classes, the first of which will take place on Tuesday evening.  Dance classes and Valentine's Day have long been a good pairing for the romantic husband trying to surprise his wife; this year, it could work to the advantage of Buccaneer Cheerleader hopefuls as well.

And for those who are busy on this particular night, there are plenty of other opportunities to prepare for the tryouts.  The pre-audition/technique classes will be conducted on Tuesday and Thursday of every week between now and March 15, at various locations in Westchase, South Tampa, New Tampa and Brandon.

Click here for more information on the pre-audition classes for the Buccaneers Cheerleader tryouts, including dates, times and locations, and a pre-registration form.

The classes are designed to help cheerleading candidates prepare for the audition process.  Class attendees will be given an overview of dance techniques and NFL-style choreography so they will have a better idea of what to expect when auditions begin.  Since class space is limited, pre-registration is strongly recommended.  Walk-up registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.  Prospective tryout participants may attend as many pre-audition classes as they wish.

The Buccaneers will also conduct a one-time only, non-mandatory Audition Seminar on Wednesday, March 7, at team headquarters from 6:30-8:00 p.m.  This seminar will include need-to-know tips about the audition process, on such specific topics as audition attire, interview tips and hair and make-up suggestions.  Attendees will be given an information packet and will have an opportunity ask questions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleading department and alumni of past squads.

Those interested in the Audition Seminar may register on-line on the same page mentioned above.  For more information on the audition process as a whole, including dates and times for callbacks, training camp and the final audition, please click here.  A link at the top of this page can also take you to a list of frequently asked questions.

The pre-audition classes and audition seminar are meant to help talented potential Buccaneers Cheerleaders feel and perform their best when the auditions arrive.  Each class will feature different choreography and each provides an outstanding opportunity for an attendee to get a head start on the upcoming tryouts.

"It's definitely a chance to be as prepared as possible for when auditions begin," said Cathy Boyd, the Buccaneers' Cheerleading & Mascot Manager. "I think it could become a real advantage for some of the participants.  Those who attend will get a better understand and feel for our style of performance and learn some specifics of the choreography they'll be asked to follow.  Generally, I just think it will make the process less mysterious for the auditioners when the tryouts roll around, and it will be particularly helpful for those without a significant dance background."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, long considered one of the best cheerleading squads in the NFL, have been entertaining fans at Buccaneer games for more than three decades.  In addition to being an important part of the game-day experience for fans, the Cheerleaders are also valued team representatives in the community.  Buccaneers Cheerleaders make hundreds of appearances at charitable events throughout the year and even travel the globe to bring cheer to members of the U.S. military stationed overseas.

Become a member of this elite group of performers and team ambassadors is a tremendous achievement.  Those who will attempt to do just that in 2012 have every opportunity to be prepared for the upcoming tryouts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

Short at Receiver, Bucs Elevate Ryan Miller and David Moore

With Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve and Chris Godwin questionable with a neck injury, the Buccaneers shored up their receiver depth for Sunday's game by elevating Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad
news

Bucs Promote Pat O'Connor, Put Mike Greene on IR

With a calf injury forcing DL Mike Greene to the injured reserve list, the Bucs signed Pat O'Connor off their practice squad to maintain depth along the defensive front
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 13

The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers in Week 13, kicking off the docket of divisional foes on the 2023 slate. Here are five players to watch
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Short at Receiver, Bucs Elevate Ryan Miller and David Moore

With Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve and Chris Godwin questionable with a neck injury, the Buccaneers shored up their receiver depth for Sunday's game by elevating Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad

Bucs Promote Pat O'Connor, Put Mike Greene on IR

With a calf injury forcing DL Mike Greene to the injured reserve list, the Bucs signed Pat O'Connor off their practice squad to maintain depth along the defensive front

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 13

The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers in Week 13, kicking off the docket of divisional foes on the 2023 slate. Here are five players to watch

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 1: White, David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup 

Photos: Mike Evans Bowling Family Foundation 

View photos from Wide Receiver Mike Evans Family Foundation bowling event.

Photos: Mike Evans Catch for Christmas 

View photos from Wide Receiver Mike Evans Family Foundation Catch for Christmas event.

The Stretch Run Is Here | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about playoff odds, the AdventHealth Training Center, the franchise's top quarterbacks and more

Updates: Bucs Will Rely on K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell at LB Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Week 13 Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

2023 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 13

The Bucs will try to climb back into the NFC South title race with a game against a Carolina team that has a new head coach, a promising rookie quarterback and some reinforcements on the way…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

Todd Bowles on Stopping Panthers Run Game, Ready for Division Rivalry | Press Conference 

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after Friday's Week 13 practice. HC Bowles gave an update on injuries and discussed key matchups ahead of the game on Sunday.

GiGi's Playhouse is the 'Greatest Blessing' for Dee Delaney & Deven Thompkins

Defensive Back Dee Delaney and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins discuss GiGi's Playhouse, what it means to them & their family, and why it was important to represent the cause for "My Cause, My Cleats."

In Case You Missed It: December 1, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 13 of the 2023 regular season

Continuing the Run Game vs. Carolina, Baker Mayfield's 'Toughness' | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their aspects on the running back game vs. Colts, QB Baker Mayfield's toughness on and off the field and key matchups ahead of game vs. Panthers.

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Panthers vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Panthers vs. Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 45-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Sunday 

Calijah Kancey Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Bucs DL Calijah Kancey took home the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award for November after leading the NFL in tackles for loss in that span

Dave Canales Calls Mike Evans a 'First-Ballot Hall of Famer' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. OC Canales discussed the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, TE Payne Durham's effort on the field and continuing to build off of RB Rachaad White's 100-yard rushing performance last week.

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 30: White Did Not Participate, Godwin Limited on Thursday

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup
Advertising