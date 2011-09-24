Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coach of the Week: Antonio Knox

Gibbs’ first-year head coach is affecting a rapid turnaround of the football program, as evidenced by a hard-fought win over rival Spoto High last Friday

Sep 24, 2011 at 07:17 AM
COTW09_24_11_1_t.jpg


After enduring a pair of challenging football campaigns in 2009 and 2010, Gibbs High School hired new coach Antonio Knox to turn the program around.

And how is that going?  If you asked the folks at Spoto High School, Gibbs' 5A Division 8 rival, they would likely say the new-look Gladiators will be just fine.

When the two teams faced off on September 16, Spoto came out firing with an 84-yard scoring pass on the first offensive play of the game. But Gibbs responded quickly with a 45-yard completion of its own from quarterback Devante White to wide receiver Gary Simon. Before the end of the first quarter, Gibbs' defensive end Maurice Hall put a hard-earned seven points on the board after picking off a Spoto pass and returning it 55 yards for a score. After capitalizing on a fourth-and-goal pressure situation in the second quarter and holding Spoto scoreless in the third, the Gibbs Gladiators came away with a 19-13 win.

The victory also earned Knox the title of Buccaneers' High School Coach of the Week for Week Three of the 2011 season.

Less than a week after the win, Knox and other school representatives were invited to One Buccaneer Place. On Thursday, Coach Knox, along with Principal Kevin Gordon, Athletic Director Javon Turner, St. Petersburg Chief of Police Luke Williams and Knox's wife Kimberly, visited the Buccaneers training facility and met Head Coach Raheem Morris.

"This is great to come to the Bucs facility and get an opportunity to meet [Morris]," Knox said. "He has a great team, and I'm just honored to be here."

Along with a signed certificate, Buccaneers hat and personalized football presented by Coach Morris, Knox received a $1,000 donation to go towards Gibbs' football program. Though Knox was the recipient of the Coach of the Week honors, he credited the award to a group of hard-working young men and supportive assistants.

"It's not just me," Knox said. "It's my team and the coaching staff. They were really excited about the opportunity for me to come down here to One Buc Place.  I just make sure that I'm doing things the right way and doing it in a positive way and having success with it.  It's not about the wins and the losses, it's making sure we're doing it in the right way."

The Gladiators have been on the road for the last three games, and will return home on October 6 to host Lakewood High School. The bleachers at Gibbs High School are expected to be full of cheering fans awaiting their team's return home.

"We've been on the road for all of our games so far, and you can see the following has really built around the team even as we've been on the road," Gordon said. "What's exciting about this is as we finish out our road schedule in a week, we come home for our very first game.  The momentum is just huge right now."

The Buccaneers will honor 10 high school coaches from Central Florida during this year's prep football season. A Coach of the Year, who receives an additional $1,000 for his football program, will be selected from the 10 weekly winners at the end of the season. The Buccaneers and National Football League's Coach of the Week program aids in the development of youth football, which has a positive influence on young athletes and the communities in which they live.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces Applications Are Open For The Third Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

news

Bucs Defensive Line Launches Mobile Food Pantry to Feed East Tampa Families for Entire Year

Wednesday's Kickoff Event the First of Two Dozen Mobile Food Pantries with Feeding Tampa Bay That Will Support the Community Throughout 2022
news

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like 'O-Line Lights Up Christmas'

The Buccaneers' offensive line, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Publix, helped bring holiday surprises to Bay-area families on Monday.
news

Mike and Ashli Evans to Present College Scholarships to Six High School Students During Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game on Dec. 19

Catch for Christmas Scholarship Program, with support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and AdventHealth, is providing Florida Prepaid Four-Year University Plans to Local Students
news

Help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & The Mosaic Company Pack the Pantries

Fans are encouraged to donate nonperishable food at Sunday's Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium. 
news

Mike Evans Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Presented by Nationwide, For Third Year in a Row

news

Bucs Ryan Jensen Providing Visibility to Southeastern Guide Dogs Through My Cause, My Cleats

The Buccaneers' center continues to partner with Southeastern Guide Dogs to aid military veterans through the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative. 
news

Big Men, Bigger Hearts: Aaron Stinnie Represents Big Man Foundation for My Cause, My Cleats in Honor of Former Coach

The Buccaneers' offensive lineman sits on the board of the Big Man Foundation, which was founded in honor of his late college offensive line coach.
news

Devin White Helping Open 'Door of Hope' with My Cause, My Cleats This Season

The Bucs' inside linebacker is paying tribute to A Door of Hope, a faith-based agency that aids children in the foster care system, with his cleats for this year's My Cause, My Cleats campaign.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Support Nearly 50 Different Charitable Causes Through NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative 

Players, Coaches and Staff to wear specially-designed cleats and shoes Sunday at Atlanta
news

Bucs Players Celebrating Thanksgiving by Giving Back & Tom Brady's Contribution to His Holiday Table | Carmen Catches Up

Buccaneers players gave their thanks to the community through multiple Thanksgiving events, while Tom Brady shared the dish he's responsible for each year. Plus, some of the challenges the Colts present this weekend.
news

Buccaneers Will Gholston Donates 920 Thanksgiving Meals to Help Bay Area Families

Tampa Bay's resident do-gooder, defensive tackle Will Gholston, donated $60,000 to provide 920 local families with Thanksgiving meals this week.
Advertising