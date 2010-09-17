Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coach of the Week: Todd Donohoe

Big plays for Strawberry Crest High School lead to a big win and the Buccaneers’ High School Coach of the Week award for Head Coach Todd Donohoe

Sep 17, 2010 at 03:25 AM
COTW09_17_10_1_t.jpg


On Friday, September 10, Strawberry Crest High School pulled off an impressive 37-21 win over Anclote High School, giving the Chargers their second victory of the season. For the young Strawberry Crest program, which is entering only its second year after a 3-7 debut season in 2009, an undefeated start serves notice that it may be a team to be reckoned with in Hillsborough County.

As a result, Head Coach Todd Donohoe was named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' High School Coach of the Week for Week Two of the 2010 season.

"It's an* *unbelievable honor," said Donohoe. "It's a credit to our entire program, especially coaches and kids, all the hard work they have put in. Like I've said, I'm just a reflection of the guys around us. This is real big for our school, especially being a young school."

Trailing 21-8 to Anclote at halftime, the Chargers made a remarkable comeback, triggered by a 79-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brandon Reaves to wide receiver Donnardo Fields. Strawberry Crest would later take the lead on a nine-yard scoring run by Reaves, then put the game out of reach with Fields' 52-yard punt return for a touchdown and an 80-yard kickoff return for a score by Daniel Padron. 

When asked about the Chargers' dominance in the second half, Donohoe credited the team's conditioning and hard work over the summer.

"Our kids busted their tails all summer," said the head coach. "We knew in the second half when we looked at [the other team] that they looked tired and good things were going to happen. So, that was pretty exciting."

* *

On Thursday, Donohoe was invited to One Buccaneer Place along with his wife, Kendel Donohoe, and assistant coaches Todd Gicker and Guy Kimbrough for a tour of the facility. Following the Buccaneers' practice, Head Coach Raheem Morris greeted the group and congratulated them on their 2-0 start to the season.

Along with a signed certificate, Buccaneers hat and personalized football presented by Coach Morris, Donohoe received a $1,000 donation from the NFL Youth Football Fund to go towards the Chargers' football program.

"It's huge because when you're starting out, you don't have anything," said Donohoe about the donation.  "Thank goodness we got a booster club that works really, extremely hard and they've been doing a great job. Matter of fact, they work the games here for the Bucs and to have those guys help us out, every little bit for us is big."

The Buccaneers will honor 10 high school coaches from West Central and Central Florida during the year's prep football season.  A Coach of the Year, who receives an additional $1,000 for his football program, will be selected from the 10 weekly winners at the end of the season.  The Buccaneers and the NFL's Coach of the Week program aids in the development of youth football, which has a positive influence on young athletes and the communities in which they live.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Hillsborough County Introduces Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

Tampa becomes the latest home to a USA Wheelchair Football League team as the program expands to nine cities nationwide.
news

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

news

Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

news

Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the country for the third year in a row on Thursday.
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined for one very memorable play in Super Bowl LV but now he wants to turn that into something positive for the Tampa Bay community.
news

Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

Largest flag football tournament in the country to feature nearly 50 high school teams and support from Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Coaches Lori Locust & Maral Javadifar, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Event to take place February 25-27 at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay
news

Buccaneers Continue to Create Sustainable Opportunities through NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

The team's historic Super Bowl run proves that diversity breeds success in the NFL as they continue to walk the walk in giving women opportunities at all levels of football.
Advertising