Coach Smith Recaps Bucs vs. Bears

That the Bucs let so many games slip away in crunch time was painful at the time, but in retrospect it was encouraging that the team was almost always competitive on Sunday, no matter the opponent. As noted above, there are issues to be resolved, but there are also plenty of reasons for optimism.

"I'm looking at it from a positive approach, yes," said Smith of his team's close games. "I can probably add a few more to that that we had a great opportunity to [win]. I think when you're a young football team, too, it doesn't happen right away. You keep building, there are a lot of – not necessarily "rookie" – but "young-team" mistakes that we've made. We haven't handled situations as well as some more veteran teams will have, but that's a part of it, too. As we go forward, yes, there is a lot to build on, but I'm going to go back. We're building, we're not quite there yet. That's what our record says. When you're 6-9 it says you've made progress. You're not there yet, but you see signs and that's where we are."