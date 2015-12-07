Coach Smith Recaps Bucs' Week 13 Win

"He did a good job," said Smith. "For Johnthan, just think about what we've asked him to do. Your roles change throughout [the season]. We've had a lot of different starting combinations and the roles have changed for a lot of our players, but they've accepted it. Yesterday – boom – a change where Jude went down and we needed [Banks] to step up and he jumped right in there like you would expect him to do."

Adjei-Barimah didn't sign with the Buccaneers until just before the start of training camp, and he spent the first three weeks of the season on the practice squad. It was not a particular surprise, however, when he eventually found himself in an important role, as it generally takes quite a bit more than 53 players and 22 starters to get through an NFL season. Adjei-Barimah's promotion made Johnthan Banks a part of the team's depth in the defensive backfield, and now the Bucs are leaning on that depth.

"First off, it has to be that mentality of [knowing that] guys go down for whatever reason throughout the course and you're constantly developing your full roster, not just the one you start with or your starters early on," said Smith. "And the guys you keep have to have potential to play for you someday and that's the case for them."