Coach Smith Recaps Bucs' Win vs. Eagles

Martin has maintained his status as the Bucs' lead back despite the fact that second-year tailback Charles Sims has also played well. Sims caught his third touchdown pass of the season on Sunday and he has averaged 4.5 yards per carry on his 76 totes (Martin has averaged 5.0 yards on 188 carries). The Bucs know they can leave Martin in the game for any situation – such as the fourth-and-one he converted during the Bucs' long drive to start the second half – and that should make him one of the team's most important players down the stretch.

"I think he is a complete running back," said Smith. "Yeah, his rushing yards say that, but you just look at how he has gotten them. Yes, he can get the third-and-short. He has enough power to get that. What I've been impressed with as much as anything that maybe he didn't show as much last year is making guys miss in the open field. And not necessarily in the open field – sometimes there have been small holes, he knows how to get himself small to get through it. You talk about great running back, what do they have? Vision, instincts to know when to make a move. That's what he's been doing. We've seen him catch the ball, we've seen him run over guys and make people miss. I think he's kind of showed us everything a great running back should show people on a weekly basis."