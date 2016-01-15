Coaching In Dirk Koetter's Blood

But the situation changed and the Buccaneers, after dismissing Head Coach Lovie Smith, weren't the only team to begin showing interest in Koetter for their head job. He was content to excel as a coordinator, but he couldn't ignore the opportunities that that good work created for him. Once again, he remembered the words of his mother and father.

"I spoke from the heart when I [said] that," said Koetter regarding the 'bucket list' response. "I had the greatest job in the world, and through the powers that be it got bumped up a little bit. My parents always told me, 'You do a great job where you're at, you do a great job in the role you're in. You play your role, do what you're supposed to do and the rest works itself out. There are 32 of these jobs in the world and I know I can do the job."

Licht clearly believes the same thing, and he said as much in his recommendation of Koetter to team ownership. Licht listed many of Koetter's strengths but pointed to a few as being most important, calling him authentic, passionate and very, very intelligent. As a coach and a teacher, Koetter is the complete package, and that package has been a long time in the making.