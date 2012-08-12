 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colts 38, Rams 3

Rams-Colts

Aug 12, 2012 at 11:40 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Andrew Luck knows life in the NFL can't be this easy for a rookie.

The No. 1 overall draft pick threw his first NFL pass for a long touchdown, just like Peyton Manning in 1998, then led Indianapolis to two more touchdowns. Luck one-upped his predecessor by winning Sunday's preseason opener 38-3 over St. Louis - Indy's first preseason-opening win since 1994.

To get a win, get in the game and put some drives together is great,'' Luck said.But I realize, and the guys in the locker room realize, it's a preseason game and things will be different as the season goes along.''

Luck might have the toughest job in football this season - replacing Manning, the longtime face of Indy's franchise.

But he showed everyone Sunday that he can do whatever is asked.

Colts coaches wanted the man billed as the most polished NFL rookie since Manning to take 20 to 25 snaps. He got 24.

They wanted to keep him upright, and though Luck hit the ground twice, he was not sacked.

They wanted him to show his command of the offense, and in less than one half, Luck seemed to have Manning's playbook down pat, from the perfect baseball slide to rushing his team to the line of scrimmage so the Rams couldn't challenge a catch on the sideline.

The rookie quarterback wound up 10 of 16 for 188 yards with two TD passes and a quarterback rating of 142.6. Three of the incompletions were drops, two were throwaways, and only one pass, the deep out that rookie T.Y. Hilton barely caught on the sideline, came close to being picked off. It was the most lopsided preseason win for the Colts (No. 32 in the AP Pro32) since a 35-0 rout of Washington in 1966.

``I know we picked him up off the turf a couple times, but he's a big, strong, athletic guy and he can take a hit. We don't want him taking too many, but to see him perform the way he did and do the things that he did under pressure, I thought he handled it well,'' new coach Chuck Pagano said.

After everything the Colts endured during the run up to drafting Luck - the injury to Manning, an 0-13 start in 2011, the release of many fan favorites including Manning during a tumultuous offseason - Luck quickly turned the page on the past with a start fans may never forget.,

With the rookie quarterback under pressure on his first play, Luck calmly stepped forward and dumped the ball off to Brown, who darted up the field with blockers in front, then cut from right to left and outran the defense to the end zone. Luck pumped his fist in the air and jogged to the sideline with a broad smile across his face.

Longtime Colts fans had seen it before. Back in '98, Manning's first pass was an 8-yard route to Marvin Harrison, who took the ball and sprinted to the end zone for a 48-yard score.

I think (quarterbacks coach) Clyde (Chirstensen) told me that about a week ago,'' Luck said, laughing.I guess it's coincidence. Funny, huh?''

Certainly not to the Rams (No. 28), who pressured Luck most of the day, yet couldn't force him into mistakes, get him on the ground or find a way to reach the end zone.

The Rams' offense moved the ball on its first two series, under Sam Bradford, but stalled. St. Louis did get a 37-yard field goal when Kellen Clemens was running the offense.

Otherwise, it was a daylong struggle for Jeff Fisher's new team.

It's kind of an unusual game because the offense puts a drive together and then, bang, they're back on the field one play later because we gave up a touchdown,'' the Rams coach said.Then you're trying to catch up with plays for your defense and then you can't stop them and then you can't get the plays for your offense. We tried to get as many plays as we could on tape and we'll move on.''

Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick in 2010 and the Offensive Rookie of the Year, was 7 of 9 for 57 yards and recovered his own fumble. Clemens was 4 of 6 for 18 yards.

And the feature attraction stole the show.

He's a good player. He's got mobility and he sees well,'' Fisher said of Luck.He has got arm strength. Coach (Bruce) Arians has done a great job with him so this far in the offense.''

And the Rams had no answers.

Four plays after converting third-and-3 with the 12-yard pass to Hilton, Luck hooked up with Austin Collie in the front corner of the end zone for a 23-yard score to make it 14-0.

On Luck's fourth series, he took the Colts on a methodical 13-play, 80-yard drive. Delone Carter ended the drive with a 1-yard run to make it 21-3, and Indy closed it out with two second-half touchdowns and Pat McAfee's 31-yard field goal - even if the Colts know things are about to get much tougher for the rookie.

I'm sure he's going to have some bumpy roads from here on out. Every game is not going to be like this,'' veteran receiver Reggie Wayne said.As players, we understand that. Us being able to overcome those bumpy roads and keep it moving makes the next time out there better.''

Notes: The Colts lost four players to injury. Linebacker Pat Angerer (foot), starting offensive guard Mike McGlynn (sprained ankle), linebacker Scott Lutrus (sprained knee), and Carter (ribs) all left the game early and did not return. ... St. Louis played without receiver Danario Alexander (hamstring) and defensive tackle Trevor Laws (leg). ... The Rams ran 32 times for 116 yards, a 3.6-yard average. Isaiah Pead had 10 carries for 33 yards.

Online: http://bigstory.ap.org/NFL-Pro32 and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Conduct 'One of the Greatest Free Agency Hauls Ever' 

General Manager Jason Licht and the Bucs' brass assembled one of the greatest free agency success stories in the club's history, re-signing key fixtures before they hit the open market
news

Free Agency Season | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about contract restructuring, cornerback options, Baker Mayfield's new deal and more
news

Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets
news

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Jason Licht and the Buccaneers got a lot of important work done before the free agent market opened but there are still plenty of moving pieces to deal with in the weeks ahead…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield: 'You Can Call Me a Buccaneer'

The Mayfield era continues in Tampa Bay.

Bucs Conduct 'One of the Greatest Free Agency Hauls Ever' 

General Manager Jason Licht and the Bucs' brass assembled one of the greatest free agency success stories in the club's history, re-signing key fixtures before they hit the open market

Free Agency Season | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about contract restructuring, cornerback options, Baker Mayfield's new deal and more

Predicting Position Priority After Free Agency | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins and UCLA edge Laiatu Latu.

Jordan Whitehead Signs Two-Year Deal with Bucs 

Safety Jordan Whitehead, originally a fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after a two-year stint with the Jets

Jordan Whitehead on Returning to Tampa, 'It Feels Good' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Jordan Whitehead spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. S Whitehead discussed what led him back to Tampa, being ready to lead and his excitement to play alongside 'greatness' with Antoine Winfield Jr.

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Jason Licht and the Buccaneers got a lot of important work done before the free agent market opened but there are still plenty of moving pieces to deal with in the weeks ahead…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Mike Evans Urged Baker Mayfield to Get Deal Done | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

We're Getting the Bucs Back Together | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs signing QB Baker Mayfield & other important pieces, the Bucs trade with the Detroit Lions and what fans can expect moving forward.

Baker Mayfield Signs New Three-Year Deal with the Bucs 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who galvanized the Bucs' offense in 2023, will continue writing his story in Tampa Bay

Best Photos from Baker Mayfield's Signing & Press Conference

View photos from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's signing day and media press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Baker Mayfield: 'This Group is So Special' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media on Wednesday following the signing of his new contract with the Bucs. QB Mayfield discussed falling in love with the Tampa community, the deep bonds he has formed with his teammates and his excitement to continue to grow in the system.

Jordan Whitehead Returns to Bucs on Two-Year Deal

Safety Jordan Whitehead, a fourth-round pick by the Bucs in 2018 who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020, has agreed to terms on a contract that brings him back to Tampa after two productive years with the Jets

Bucs Trade Carlton Davis to Lions, Add Third-Round Pick

Tampa Bay and Detroit officially finalized their trade at the start of the new league year on Wednesday, as the Bucs received a third-round pick in exchange for veteran CB Carlton Davis and two sixth-rounders

After Carlton Davis Trade, Bucs Have Four Picks in Top 100

The Buccaneers, who have made very good use of third-round picks in recent years, now have two such assets at their disposal after the trade of CB Carlton Davis to Detroit on Wednesday

Baker Mayfield: The Ultimate Competitor | Brianna's Blitz

Baker Mayfield inks a new three-year deal with the Buccaneers and will continue to build off a sensational 2023 campaign 

It's Good! Bucs, Kicker Chase McLaughlin Have New Deal

After breaking team records for field goal percentage and long-distance kicks in 2023, K Chase McLaughlin has landed a new three-year deal to stay in Tampa

Chase Edmonds Runs It Back with Bucs

After emerging as the primary complement to Rachaad White in 2023, Chase Edmonds returns to the Bucs' backfield in 2024 on a new one-year deal

Bucs Release Shaq Barrett After Prolific Five-Year Run

OLB Shaq Barrett, who ranks fifth in Bucs history in sacks and shattered the team's single-season record in that category in 2019, was officially released on Wednesday at the start of the NFL's new league year

Bucs Icon Lavonte David Gets New Deal for 13th Season in Tampa

Lavonte David, one of the most accomplished players in franchise history, is returning for another season in Tampa after his age-defying standout campaign in 2023
Advertising