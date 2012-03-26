Colts hone in on Luck as they try to rebuild

AP Sports Writer (AP) - Andrew Luck will come to Indianapolis for a private workout in the next couple of weeks. Robert Griffin III, apparently, will not.

Colts general manger Ryan Grigson said during a conference call Monday that the Colts plan to bring in Luck during the next couple of weeks.

Indy, however, will not have the same opportunity with Griffin, who is projected by most analysts to go No. 2. Grigson says team officials did attend Griffin's Pro Day at Baylor, but could schedule an individual workout.