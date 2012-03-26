Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colts hone in on Luck as they try to rebuild

Mar 26, 2012 at 08:36 AM

AP Sports Writer (AP) - Andrew Luck will come to Indianapolis for a private workout in the next couple of weeks. Robert Griffin III, apparently, will not.

Colts general manger Ryan Grigson said during a conference call Monday that the Colts plan to bring in Luck during the next couple of weeks.

Indy, however, will not have the same opportunity with Griffin, who is projected by most analysts to go No. 2. Grigson says team officials did attend Griffin's Pro Day at Baylor, but could schedule an individual workout.

Grigson insists that evaluation is continuing and the Colts have not made up their mind about which player to take with the No. 1 pick. He also says the Colts do not plan to start negotiating with their choice before the draft.

