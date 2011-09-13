Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colts make changes on practice squad

Colts Moves

Sep 13, 2011 at 01:03 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Colts have waived tight end Michael McNeill and released receiver Chris Brooks and defensive back DeAndre McDaniel from the practice squad.

Brooks was an undrafted free agent who spent most of the 2010 season on the Indianapolis practice squad. McNeill was an undrafted rookie, and McDaniel joined the team on Sept. 7.

The moves come one day after the Colts claimed guard Seth Olsen off waivers from Minnesota. Olsen was Denver's fourth-round draft pick in 2009. He played in three games with the Broncos, then was waived and spent most of last season on the Vikings' practice squad.

To make room for Olsen, the Colts waived Jamey Richard, a seventh-round draft pick in 2008.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady Named FedEx Air Player of the Year

Recently-retired Bucs QB Tom Brady was named the 2021 FedEx Air Player of the Year award winner during Thursday night's NFL Honors show and, remarkably, it is the first time he's ever received that particular honor
news

Munich to Host NFL's First Regular-Season Game in Germany

The NFL's International Series is expanding to Germany, with Munich and Frankfurt set to stage regular-season games over the next four years, and the Buccaneers could potentially be a host team
news

NFL Reveals List of 324 Players Invited to 2022 Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine will return in March after a one-year hiatus and on Wednesday the league released its list of invited prospects, including such potential top-five draft picks as Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux
news

Next Step for Vita Vea, Devin White: All-Pro

Getting their first career Pro Bowl selections was a significant honor for Buc defenders Vita Vea and Devin White, but both have larger goals, both individually and for the team
Advertising