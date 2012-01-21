Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Colts owner tweets: Coach to be picked next week

Jan 21, 2012

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Colts owner Jim Irsay says the Indianapolis team expects to decide on a new head coach next week.

Irsay made the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday.

Irsay's tweet read: ``The (hash)1 pick debate will rage on,what a great year to have it..the HC search is wide ranging n thorough,decision by mid 2 late next week.''

The Colts fired coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday after three seasons. The team went to the Super Bowl during Caldwell's first year, but finished a dismal 2-14 this season.

The day after they locked up the No. 1 overall draft pick, Irsay fired team vice chairman Bill Polian and his son, general manager Chris.

The Colts played the season without Peyton Manning, who had his third neck surgery in September.

