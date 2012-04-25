Colts remove Peyton Manning's banner at stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The large banner of Peyton Manning has been removed from Lucas Oil Stadium.

The move Wednesday comes a day before the Colts will take Andrew Luck, Manning's replacement, with the No. 1 overall choice in the NFL draft.

Pete Ward, the team's chief operating officer, says the timing had nothing to do with the draft. Instead, he says, it was because a crane was in the area and available to take it down.