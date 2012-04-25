Colts remove Peyton Manning's banner at stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The large banner of Peyton Manning has been removed from Lucas Oil Stadium.
The move Wednesday comes a day before the Colts will take Andrew Luck, Manning's replacement, with the No. 1 overall choice in the NFL draft.
Pete Ward, the team's chief operating officer, says the timing had nothing to do with the draft. Instead, he says, it was because a crane was in the area and available to take it down.
The banner had hung outside the stadium since its opening in 2008. After Manning was released March 7, the team added the words ``Thank you Peyton'' to the banner. Many credit Manning for helping to secure funding for the new stadium. A large banner also hung outside the RCA Dome before the team moved to Lucas Oil.