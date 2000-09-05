Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Come Inside Warren's World

The chat sessions are back on Buccaneers.com, and reigning NFL Defensive MVP Warren Sapp is the first guest

Sep 05, 2000 at 01:31 PM
sapp51.jpg

DT Warren Sapp will share his thoughts with Buccaneers fans on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans like to chat…we know that from the hundreds of threads posted in the Fan Forum each day. Only one thing is better than discussing the finer points of Tampa Bay's offense with fellow Buc fans or defending the team's honor from invading visitors – chatting directly with a Buccaneer player.

Once again, Buccaneers.com will give you a chance to do just that as we kick off another round of Player Chats. Last year, Buc fans had the opportunity to send questions directly to such high-profile Buccaneers as John Lynch, Mike Alstott, Martin Gramatica, Donnie Abraham and Derrick Brooks. We will continue to bring you significant chat guests in 2000, starting this week.

To prove it, we've got the Big Daddy of them all for our first chat of the season: NFL Defensive MVP Warren Sapp.

Sapp, who delights the team's media daily with his wide-ranging discussions in the team's locker room, will chat with Buccaneers.com users on Thursday, September 7, after practice, at approximately 4:30 p.m. If you want to be there, and we bet you do, follow this link to register for the chat session, then join us again on Thursday.

Warren Sapp will be waiting.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

