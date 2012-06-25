Come See Your Bucs! Training Camp Opens July 27

The first preseason home game falls on August 17, and the regular-season debut at Raymond James Stadium is set for September 9, but the first chance for fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see their new-look team is just over a month away, on July 27.

That is the first day of the Buccaneers' 2012 training camp, an event that is always highly anticipated by die-hard fans in the Bay area. Training camp offers a unique, up-close experience for Buccaneer rooters for several reasons: It's free; it's open to everyone; it features a team full in the midst of its development; and it's highlighted by frequent opportunities for interaction between players, coaches and fans.

This year's camp is sure to be of particular interest to Buccaneer fans after a very promising offseason full of change and new additions to the cause. The nine open practices of training camp – all held at the team's One Buccaneer Place headquarters for the fourth year in a row – will give fans a close and unfiltered look at such new Bucs as Head Coach Greg Schiano, wide receiver Vincent Jackson, guard Carl Nicks, safety Mark Barron, running back Doug Martin and linebacker Lavonte David.

"The anticipation and atmosphere of training camp is exciting for our fans and our team," said Buccaneers Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer. "We look forward to Bucs fans welcoming Coach Schiano and our new players to the Tampa Bay area."

Once again, tickets will not be required for fan admittance to Training Camp, and fans can expect many of the same fan-friendly features they've enjoyed in years past, including plentiful autograph sessions, free parking, discount concessions, merchandise tents and appearances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear. This year, the merchandise tents will feature the coveted new Nike gear. To make the practices as enjoyable as possible for visiting fans, all public sessions will once again be held on Field 3 for optimal viewing.

A full schedule of the nine open practices of the Buccaneers' 2012 training camp can be found below. Fans will find it particularly easy to keep track of the times this year, as every camp workout except one will run from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m. ET. Gates will open to the One Buc practice fields at 7:30 a.m. for fans looking to stake out their favorite seats. Tampa Bay fans can fully immerse themselves in Buc football during the first weekend of camp, as the practices on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning are all open to the public.

The one exception to the 8:45 start time is the Night Practice, an annual fan favorite held at Raymond James Stadium. This year's Night Practice will take place on Saturday, August 4 from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. and will include one new feature sure to thrill the fans: an intra-squad scrimmage. While the new Buccaneers play under the lights for the first time, fans will enjoy such Night Practice staples as free parking, autograph sessions, $1 hot dogs and soft drinks and a fireworks show.

Those wishing to attend practice sessions should monitor Buccaneers.com for updates as well as helpful Camp guidelines, parking information, and a map of One Buccaneer Place, all coming soon. Season Pass Members should keep an eye out for additional information from their dedicated Member Relations Associate, outlining new, exclusive Training Camp events. Members will be invited to a private practice with all-inclusive food and special autograph opportunities. Those who are not currently Season Pass Members and would like to inquire more, should call (866) 582-BUCS (2827) for additional information.

2012 Training Camp PUBLIC Schedule*

Date

Schedule

Friday, July 27

8:45 - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 28

8:45 - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 29

8:45 - 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, August 1

8:45 - 11:30 a.m.

Friday, August 3

8:45 - 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 4

6:30 - 9:00 p.m. (Night Practice)

Monday, August 6

8:45 - 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 7

8:45 - 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, August 12

8:45 - 11:30 a.m.