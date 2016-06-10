Corner Competition Looming for Buccaneers

The Buccaneers believed Hargreaves could excel in any style of defense when they drafted him, and they knew Grimes could succeed in Smith's scheme because the two were previously together in Atlanta. For Verner and Banks, Smith's arrival represents another chance to fulfill the expectations that originally came with their high-profile acquisitions. Verner, who maintained a team-first attitude last season while losing playing time to Adjei-Barimah and Sterling Moore, is in a good position to take advantage of that second chance.

"Sometimes you have something happen and you fall down like others have, including myself, so it's just a professional game," said Verner. "You're up and you're down, but just like at corner you have to have a short memory and you can't dwell on the past and just move forward.

"You can't sit around and complain about it. You have to be able to make the best of that situation and you know that's all it was. I love playing this game."

Like Verner, Banks was in and out of the lineup last fall as the Bucs searched for a winning combination in the secondary. In his first two seasons, he started 30 games and recorded seven interceptions and 16 passes defensed, the most in both categories by any Buccaneer defender during that span. If Hargreaves ends up starting on the outside but moving to the slot in nickel packages, Banks (like Verner) would appear to be a strong candidate to come in as the third corner. Banks is in the last year of his original rookie contract and would obviously like another chance to show off what he can do. Koetter knows that every competitor in the corner battle has plenty of motivation, however.

"This is a competition," said Koetter. "It's a big year for a lot of guys. We can say that about 90 guys out here and 53 spots. Banks is competing; that's what he's doing and he's made some plays. He made a beautiful play two days ago down in the red zone. Mike [Evans] had him beat on a double move, he caught up and knocked the ball away, saved a touchdown."

On the practice field, Banks stands out among the team's current cast of corners because of his 6-2 height, which might be considered an edge in this competition as the Bucs prepare to face the likes of Kelvin Benjamin and Julio Jones. Grimes, Hargreaves, Robinson, Ross and Verner are all listed at 5-10 while Adjei-Barimah is 5-11. However, it doesn't sound as if size is going to be a deciding factor for the Bucs' decision-makers.